BASEBALL

Trout has broken wrist

All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels has a broken left wrist and has been placed on the 10-day injured list. The Angels say Trout has a broken hamate suffered in a 10-3 loss on Monday night. The slugger says he doesn't know if the injury will require surgery, but is optimistic about his chances to return to the lineup soon. Trout fouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game. A hamate fracture typically takes four to eight weeks to heal. The Angels fell to the Padres 8-5 in their first game without Trout, one that saw two-way star Shohei Ohtani leave his start on the mound with a blister on the middle finger of his throwing hand. Anthony Rendon also left the game after fouling a pitch off his leg.

May done for season

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May will undergo season-ending elbow surgery this month, the latest blow to a Los Angeles rotation that has been hit hard by injuries. The 25-year-old right-hander will have his right flexor tendon repaired on July 18. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure in Los Angeles, the team said Tuesday. May had been rehabbing his flexor pronator strain after having a platelet-rich plasma injection six weeks ago and going on the 60-day injured list May 23. It will be the second major surgery of May's career. His 2021 season ended after two months when he underwent Tommy John surgery. He returned last August and pitched six games before lower back tightness ended his season. May was 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 34 strikeouts in nine starts this season. Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler has not pitched this year while recovering from Tommy John surgery, although he is hoping to be back late in the season. Julio Urias recently returned to the rotation, although he struggled in his first outing off the injured list.

White Sox recall Colas

The Chicago White Sox recalled top prospect Oscar Colas from Class AAA Charlotte, confident the Cuban outfielder will perform better than he did at the start of the season. The 24-year-old rookie made the opening day roster, only to get sent down after struggling. He hit .211 with a homer and seven RBI in 25 games in his first stint in the majors. Colas had been excelling at Charlotte, with a .293 average, nine home runs and 29 RBI in 48 games. He was on a tear with an eight-game hitting streak, going 13 of 33 with six homers in that stretch. General manager Rick Hahn said it wasn't just the production. His work ethic also impressed the organization. The White Sox optioned outfielder Clint Frazier to Charlotte.

Padres designate Cruz

The underperforming San Diego Padres designated Nelson Cruz for assignment and placed right-hander Michael Wacha on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. The 43-year-old Cruz, playing on a $1 million, one-year contract, was batting .245 with a .283 on-base percentage. He had five homers and 23 RBI. The Padres signed the seven-time All-Star during the offseason to be the DH and add clubhouse leadership. The Padres came into the season with World Series aspirations after reaching the NL Championship Series last season, but have struggled offensively and are mired in fourth place in the NL West, seven games under .500 and 11 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks.

SOCCER

Canada beats Cuba

Canada advanced to a quarterfinal matchup against the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, beating Cuba 4-2 on Tuesday night. Guatemala also advanced with a 3-2 victory over Guadeloupe in Harrison, New Jersey, and will play Jamaica in the opener of a quarterfinal doubleheader in Cincinnati on Sunday, followed by the U.S.-Canada matchup. Junior Hoilett converted a 21st-minute penalty kick for No. 45 Canada after a hand ball on Eduardo Hernandez on Hoilett's cross. Jonathan Osorio scored in the 26th off Lucas Cavallini's pass, Jayden Nelson on a rebound of Cavallini's shot in the 47th and Liam Millar in the 61st on a header from Hoilett's corner kick. Cuba, ranked 166th, scored on penalty kicks by Luis Paradela in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and Maikel Reyes in the 89th. No. 116 Guatemala won Group C with six points and Canada finished second with five. Guadeloupe had four and Cuba zero. Guadeloupe is not ranked because it is not a FIFA member.

Firmino joins Al-Ahli

Roberto Firmino has signed for Al-Ahli to become the latest star to head to Saudi Arabia's lucrative Pro League. The Brazil striker left Liverpool after a trophy-filled eight-year spell at the Premier League club at the end of the season. At the age of 31 he will join a host of other top soccer stars in Saudi Arabia as the oil-rich kingdom embarks on a spectacular attempt to raise the profile of its league. Other Saudi Pro League teams have secured star signings such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marcelo Brozovic. Firmino won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and English League Cup with Liverpool.