100 YEARS AGO July 5, 1923

m Arkansas’ cotton acreage this year, totaling 3,025,000 acres, represents an increase of 198,000 acres, or seven per cent, over the area in cultivation last year, according to the July cotton report issued yesterday by Charles S. Bouton, statistician for the Federal State Crop Reporting Service. The condition of the crop was 66 per cent of normal on June 25, the report says, as compared with 80 per cent in 1921. The report continues: “The first report by the government on intended plantings indicated a 12 per cent increase, but the abandonment has been the greatest in many years, if not the greatest in the history of the cotton growing industry in the state.”

50 YEARS AGO July 5, 1973

WARREN — Prices of South Arkansas tomatoes dropped about 33 per cent Wednesday after the Cost of Living Council declined Tuesday to exempt tomatoes from the price freeze. Farmers said buyers had been scared off by Internal Revenue Service agents who told them their price ceiling would be rolled back to last year’s level because no price level for tomatoes has been established during the first week of June when freeze prices were set. Governor Bumpers Wednesday joined Representative Ray Thornton (Dem., Ark.) in asking President Nixon to intervene in the Council’s decision.

25 YEARS AGO July 5, 1998

FORREST CITY — A West Memphis woman was killed Friday night and 41 people were injured when her car crashed head-on into a casino-bound bus on Interstate 40 in St. Francis County about nine miles east of Forrest City. The Arkansas State Police identified the car’s driver as Sandra Cupples, 44. The eastbound bus was headed for Grand Casino in Tunica, Miss. Most of the bus’s passengers complained of minor injuries and were treated at hospitals in Forrest City and West Memphis, police said. “We had to jump out the window. Some people fell out of their seats. We didn’t know what to do,” said Charlotte McCaster of North Little Rock, a passenger on the chartered bus. “We’ll probably be sore a couple of days,” she said. “I was up all night.”

10 YEARS AGO July 5, 2013

FORT SMITH — A $1 million gift pledge will help the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith tackle a nursing shortage by increasing its nursing professors, officials have announced. The donation from the Pendergraft family — longtime UAFS philanthropists — will be divided equally between a pair of new endowed professorships and the outfitting of a simulation lab used by nursing students, spokesman Sondra LaMar said last week. The professorships will be named for the late Jim L. Hanna of Fort Smith, who founded Hanna Oil and Gas Co. in 1969, and Douglas O. Smith, an attorney and community advocate who joined the Warner, Smith and Harris Law Firm in 1959.



