OTHERS SAY: The education experiment continues

It's an article of faith among members of the Nevada education establishment that more taxpayer support is the key to lifting the state's public schools out of an academic morass. This belief is the driving force for the $2 billion in new education spending that lawmakers approved last month.

Yet while a public school system, by definition, cannot exist without a steady stream of taxpayer "investments," the relationship between ever-higher spending and results has not been well-established. That could be because many districts don't wisely direct their existing resources.

A 2019 analysis by Michigan State researchers found that from 1995 to 2015, education revenue in real dollars increased in all but two states. The higher spending did not translate into better student outcomes. Since the mid-1960s, U.S. public school spending has increased 300 percent. There has been no concurrent rise in test scores.

Activists vigorously contest these findings. They cite other studies showing that additional funding improves academic achievement. But even many of these analyses acknowledge that the issue isn't the amount spent, but where those dollars are directed.

"There is no one formula for how to spend money correctly in schools," Jay Greene of the Heritage Foundation told Reason. "But there are many common ways that schools blow resources."

Dumping more cash on a struggling public school system is unlikely to produce results unless traditional spending patterns are rejected in favor of proven approaches. Those include rewarding good teachers, providing incentives for dedicated educators to work at troubled campuses, and setting high expectations for students.