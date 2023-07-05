Sections
Ozarks gets its moment with Smithsonian festival

by Alex Thomas | Today at 2:27 a.m.
Marty Shutter of Ozark Beer Co. leads a presentation on homebrewing. Shutter, a Rogers resident, spent part of his presentation discussing life in the Ozarks and what makes the region so unique. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Alex Thomas).

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Marty Shutter's presentation was set up as a talk about brewing beer.

Shutter, the marketing manager for the Rogers-based Ozark Beer Company, was selected to discuss the basics of brewing as part of this year's Smithsonian Folklife Festival. A few dozen people gathered under a large white canopy on the National Mall on Saturday for the demonstration, which began with examining the first steps for creating beer at home.

Yet by the end of the 45-minute talk, Shutter and attendees were buzzing not just about homebrewing but the uniqueness of the Ozarks and its local flora, including grain used for a small trial batch of beer and the pawpaw, the beloved, tangy fruit whose locations are known to a select group of locals each season.

"I'm

Print Headline: Ozarks organizations highlight Smithsonian Folklife Festival

