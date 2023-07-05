Packard’s homer helps Travelers pull away from Naturals





SPRINGDALE -- Spencer Packard hit his eighth home run, a three-run shot in the top of the eighth inning, to break open a tight game and help Arkansas claim a 6-2 win over Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday evening in front of a sell-out crowd of 6,556 at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth. Jake Means then drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the Travelers' lead to four runs. But Tyler Cropley and Parker Bates struck out to end the eighth to make the Naturals 0 for 4 with the bases loaded on the night.

Ethan Lindow (1-3) picked up the win for the Travelers. He allowed a run on two hits over six innings, while striking out four and walking four.

The Travelers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Isiah Gilliam reached on an infield single to third base to score a run. Another run scored on a throwing error by third baseman Jeison Guzman.

The Naturals loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but Guzman struck out to end the threat.

Jorge Bonifacio hit a solo homer, his 17th of the season, in the bottom of the fourth to pull Northwest Arkansas within 2-1.

Noah Cameron (0-5) took the loss for the Naturals. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits over five innings. Cameron struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Arkansas lead-off man Leonardo Rivas came up with a two-out, run-scoring single to push the Travelers' lead to 3-1 in the top of the seventh.

Outfielder Diego Hernandez was promoted to Northwest Arkansas prior to Tuesday's game and Greyson Jenista was released. Hernandez began the season on the Kansas City Royals' injured list after dislocating his shoulder in February and undergoing surgery. Hernandez went 3 for 13 in three games at Class A Quad Cities and 11 of 25 in six games for the Royals' Rookie League team this season.

He hit .298, scored 23 runs and went 13 of 17 on stolen-base attempts in 32 games at Northwest Arkansas at the end of last season.

Jenista hit .183 in 23 games for Northwest Arkansas this season.

Todays game

ARKANSAS AT NW ARKANSAS

WHEN 7:05 p.m.

WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

RADIO https://www.milb.com/northwest-arkansas/fans/audio-listen-live

ONLINE nwanaturals.com

PITCHERS

Today Arkansas (Hancock 9-2 4.25 ERA) vs. Northwest Arkansas (Champlain 0-2 5.40 ERA)

Thursday Arkansas (Tyler 4-6 6.04 ERA) vs. Northwest Arkabnsas (Biasi 2-3 3.69 ERA)

Friday Arkansas (TBD) vs. Northwest Arkansas (Parrish 0-1 3.18 ERA)

Saturday Arkansas (Semple 2-1 4.91 ERA) vs. Northwest Arkansas (Hoffmann 2-5 6.61 ERA)

Sunday Arkansas (Lindow 0-3 4.56 ERA) vs. Northwest Arkansas. (Medrano 1-1 4.66 ERA)

TICKETS

Home plate/Super Premium: $14

Dugout Super Premium: $13

Dugout Premium: $11

Reserved: $9

Grass Berm: $8

Individual tickets $1 off when purchased in advance of game day.

PROMOTIONS

This Weeks Promotions

TODAY The Naturals will be wearing special stars and stripes caps, which will be available for purchase in the team store. Fans can get drink specials and barbeque sliders at The Bullpen Cafe located down the first base concourse. The sliders are only available during the Bullpen Party from 5:30-6:30 p.m. There will also be post-game fireworks.

WEDNESDAY Kids 12 and under eat free every Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark as young fans will receive a voucher good for a Hot Dog courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., Teddy Grahams and Oreo Cookies. Any unused and unscanned tickets from the 2023 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value for Wednesday.

THURSDAY Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two locations, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks.

FRIDAY Join us at Arvest Ballpark from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. prior to each Friday home game and enjoy 'Happy Hour drink specials for fans of age at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base concourse and $2 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $8 deal. BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party. Its Military Appreciation Night. Military members and veterans can get a Buy One Dugout Premium Ticket Get One Free special with proof of service at the Box Office (max of 6 tickets). There will also be post-game fireworks.

SATURDAY The first 1,500 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a Brady Singer bobblehead. Military members and veterans can get a Buy One Dugout Premium Ticket Get One Free special with proof of service at the Box Office (max of 6 tickets). Enjoy 'Happy Hour drink specials for fans of age and $2 Barbeque Sliders or a special six (6) for $8 deal from 5-6:00 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand down the first base concourse prior to the 6:35 p.m. game. BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party.

SUNDAY Hot dogs will be $1 and kids of all ages can run the bases following the game.

NATURALS THIS WEEK

TODAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Arkansas, 6:05 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Arkansas, 1:05 p.m.

MONDAY Off



