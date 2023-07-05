Pushing to the limit





Christian Balcer might have driven seven hours from the Mississippi Gulf Coast, but it only took him 14 minutes and 23 seconds to finish the Firecracker Fast 5K on Tuesday, a first-place performance.

Balcer joined hundreds of runners to compete in the 47th annual Fourth of July road race in Little Rock, which spans from the intersection of Kavanaugh Boulevard and University Avenue and flows down to the finish line on Monroe Street near War Memorial Stadium. Balcer, who is from Hurley, Miss., competes as a distance runner in cross country at Mississippi College.

He was joined with a pack of teammates during the marathon, who he later congratulated with high-fives and fist bumps as they sprinted across the finish line.

"It means a lot to me because I have all my teammates here," Balcer said of winning the race. "They're all trying to win with me. There's eight of us, and we're just out here trying to push ourselves to our limit."





Balcer has been training for his upcoming season with the Choctaws for months. He said the Fourth of July race was another chance to put his training to the test.

"I was just having a lot of fun, and I just wanted to enjoy the day today," Balcer said. "I saw an opportunity [to run] and I didn't want to take it for granted. ... This is a great event. I'm definitely gonna come back next year."

Cameron Beckett finished in second place behind Balcer. Unlike Balcer, the start of the race is just a five-minute walk to his house, making it a relatively easy morning in preparation for the 3.1-mile stretch.

"I didn't have to get up as early as I normally do for races," Beckett said. "I just wake up, get my daughter fed breakfast and get us out of the door, and we just walk to the start line. It's as easy as it can be. It's the best."

Beckett trains with the Arkansas Track Club Team, which is coached by Shawn Wierick. Erin Woodward is also a member of the squad, and she trained with Beckett on Sunday before using Monday as a rest period.

Woodward was the first woman to cross the finish line, notching a personal-best 16:30 time. She previously competed in cross country at the University of Central Arkansas, but now it's a hobby she does alongside working toward her Ph.D. in physical therapy.

"It's a full-time job," Woodward said. "Obviously I like balance and having fun too, but I do spend a lot of my time surrounding PT and surrounding running. But that's what I enjoy, so why not always do it?"

Like Balcer, Woodward and Beckett used the Firecracker 5K as a small token for a bigger prize down the road. Woodward is hoping to run in the Houston Marathon and Beckett wants to participate in the Chicago Marathon.

"I'm experimenting with some longer stuff," Woodward said. "The 5K is probably what I'm most comfortable with just from competing in college."

The former UCA runner said she makes her family sign up for the event as well, even if she dashes across the checkered line before them.

"It's just right up the road. My family always comes down to [Little Rock] on the camper every Fourth of July," Woodward said. "It's a holiday tradition, so they might not like it, but I make my family get up and come run with me."

As the runners plan to recover and enjoy the rest of the holiday, they each agreed the 5K is something that they'd want to return for in the future.

For them, it's not only a smaller event to show off their skills, but it's a chance to race among a community of runners that enjoy the sport as much as they do.

"We've just been working so hard," Balcer said of his team. "It means a lot to me, just to see that the training is working out. We're on the up. We're seeing the training's results. So it makes me very happy. I'm just thankful that God allowed us to come here because we signed up at the last minute on the second day (of July)."









