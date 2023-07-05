Recent discoloration of drinking water in metro Little Rock has been resolved, according to regional water utility

LITTLE ROCK -- A recent outbreak of discolored drinking water in the Little Rock metro area has been "resolved," according to a Central Arkansas Water spokesman.

The regional water utility attributed the widespread discoloration to elevated levels of manganese in water drawn from Lake Maumelle, the reservoir located northwest of Little Rock.

According to a news release issued last week, utility officials became aware of the slight yellowish discoloration affecting the water on June 22 following calls from customers.

Because the calls were received from one part of the utility's service area, officials at the time believed the discoloration had been caused by a summertime "scouring event" in which an increased flow of water removes naturally occurring minerals lining the interior of the pipes, the news release said.

More calls from customers in other areas prompted further review. Data showed an increase in the amount of manganese in the water coming from Lake Maumelle to the Jack H. Wilson Water Treatment Plant, according to the utility.