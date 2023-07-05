Siloam Springs police chief selected as next city administrator

SILOAM SPRINGS -- City directors unanimously voted during a special board meeting late Monday to offer the city administrator position to Siloam Springs Police Chief Allan Gilbert.

The directors made their decision following a three-and-a-half-hour executive session. City Director David Allen made the motion to offer the job to Gilbert with a contract to be negotiated in good faith.

Gilbert was one of four candidates in the running for the city administrator position. The others were Joshua Bruegger, police chief of Pasadena, Texas; Jon Holmes, city manager for Aurora, Mo.; and Aaron Smith, former assistant city administrator for Odessa, Texas.

The city received 28 applications for the administrator's job before the screening committee settled on 12 to be interviewed via Zoom. Of those 12, four were selected to advance to the next round. They were interviewed during specially called city board meetings last month.

During a meeting March 7, city directors voted 4-3 to terminate the contract of Phillip Patterson, who had been city administrator for eight years. That same night, Gilbert was offered the interim city administrator position but declined.

Finance Director Christina Petriches has served as acting city administrator since then.

Gilbert did not attend Monday's meeting. It was unclear Tuesday whether he had accepted or will accept the administrator's job.

Gilbert, 56, has been Siloam Springs' police chief since January 2020. He was hired out of Tupelo, Miss., where he had worked for that city's Police Department for 27 years, most recently as deputy chief.