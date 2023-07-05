State names finalists for teacher of the year

Fourteen educators have been named 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists, the state Department of Education announced Wednesday.
Each will receive a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation and will be recognized at an event at the Governor’s Mansion on July 27, when the department will announce four state semi-finalists. In the fall, one of the state semi-finalists will be named the 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year. The winner goes on paid administrative leave to serve as an experienced ambassador for teachers, makes public appearances throughout the state and attends Arkansas Board of Education meetings as a nonvoting member. The award recipient also represents Arkansas at the competition's national level.
Earlier this year, several former winners of the Arkansas award expressed criticism and confusion over changes to this year's application process. Two revised prompts in the 2024 state application required teachers to write about Arkansas' sweeping education package, the LEARNS Act, including how their platform will relate to the law and "what positive impact they expect" the law to have on Arkansas students.
The 14 regional finalists for 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year are:
Jacquelyn Briggs
Pre-Kindergarten
Walker Pre-K
Magnolia School District
South Central Service Cooperative
Jazmin Carranza
Algebra I, Grades 8-9
Southwest Junior High School
Springdale School District
Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative
Nicole Franklin
English Language Arts and Social Studies, Grades 4-5
Orr Elementary School
Fort Smith School District
Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative
Candice Groves
French I-IV and Journalism, Grades 9-12
Blytheville High School
Blytheville School District
Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative
Elizabeth Hill
Biology and AP Biology, Grades 10-12
DeWitt High School
DeWitt School District
Southeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative
Kyler Hybeck
English, Grade 10
Academies of West Memphis
West Memphis School District
Great Rivers Education Service Cooperative
Jeremy Kennedy
AP English Language and Composition, Grade 11
Greenbrier High School
Greenbrier School District
Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative
Julie Landrum
Math and Science, Grades 9-12
Stuttgart High School
Stuttgart School District
Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative
Ben Light
Music, Grades 6-12
Joe T. Robinson High School
Pulaski County Special School District
Pulaski County
Beau McCastlain
Career and Technical Education – Television Production, Grades 10-12
De Queen High School
De Queen School District
De Queen-Mena Education Service Cooperative
Kashandra Murphy
Literacy, Grade 5
Harmony Leadership Academy
Texarkana Arkansas School District
Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative
Kassadi Seidenschnur
Library Media, Grades K-5
Hurricane Creek Elementary School
Bryant School District
Dawson Education Service Cooperative
David Ward
Alternative Education, Grades 2-5
Cedar Ridge Elementary School
Cedar Ridge School District
Northcentral Arkansas Education Service Cooperative
Mandy Wolff
Family and Consumer Sciences, Grades 10-12
Beebe High School
Beebe School District
Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative