State of Arkansas reports $1.16 billion general revenue surplus in fiscal 2023

Arkansas' general revenue surplus reached $1.161 billion in fiscal 2023 that ended June 30, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported Wednesday morning.

The surplus largely resulted from a stronger than expected economy and a conservative general revenue forecast in Arkansas, said the state's chief economic forecaster John Shelnutt and state Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther.

"The economy outperformed expectations across the fiscal year in revenue results amid volatility from slowing inflation, tax reductions and tight labor markets,” Walther said.

The state's general revenue surplus in fiscal 2023 is the second largest general revenue surplus that the state has reported. It falls short of the $1.628 billion surplus in fiscal 2022 that ended June 30, 2022, but it exceeds the state's $945.7 million surplus in in fiscal 2021 that ended June 30, 2021.

In fiscal 2023, the state's total general collections totaled $8.8 billion, an increase of $76.9 million from fiscal 2022, according to the finance department.Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections,leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend up to the maximum authorized by the state's Revenue Stabilization Act.

The act distributes state general revenues to state-supported programs such as the public schools, the state's colleges and universities, human service programs and prisons and other corrections programs.

In fiscal 2023, the state's net general revenues totaled $7.1 billion, a $292 million decline from fiscal 2022, according to the finance department.On May 17, the finance department increased its projection for the fiscal 2023 surplus to $1.035 billion -- up from its Nov. 10 projection of $598.1 million -- and also forecasted a $423.3 million general revenue surplus for fiscal 2024 that started July 1, 2023,and ends June 30, 2024.That forecast anticipated fully funding the $6.02 billion general revenue budget in fiscal 2023 and the state's $6.2 billion general revenue budget in fiscal 2024.

The state's record $1.628 billion general revenue surplus in fiscal 2022 was due in part to a stronger than expected economy in Arkansas and a general revenue forecast that anticipated deceleration from an economy fueled by federal stimulus, Shelnutt said a year ago.