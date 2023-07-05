Two men killed in separate crashes on state roads, authorities say

Two men were killed in separate crashes on state roads on Tuesday, preliminary fatal crash reports said.

A Little Rock man driving a 4-wheeler died after a crash in Pulaski County, according to a police report.

25-year-old Quintarious Jones of Little Rock died after the Yamaha 4-wheeler he was driving struck a Jeep Compass in the roadway and ejected him, the crash report from the Little Rock Police Department said.

The crash happened just after 4:20 p.m. near East Roosevelt Road and the Interstate 30 frontage road, the report said.

Officers at the scene reported that the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

A crash in Ouachita County killed one man and injured two women, a crash report from the Camden Police said.

Treyvon Pace, 22, of Camden died after the 1999 Ford Expedition he was driving west on Cuba Circle at Dunning Street crashed into a tree at the intersection, the report said.

According to the report, passengers said Pace began having a seizure while traveling across Arkansas 7.

Two women passengers, ages 37 and 21, both from Stephens, were taken to Ouachita County Medical Center to be treated for their injuries, the report said.

Officers at the scene reported that the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

At least 275 people have died in crashes on state roads this year, according to preliminary reports provided to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.