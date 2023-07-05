Uncle of Crawford County jail inmate who died gets delay in jury trial

VAN BUREN -- A man charged in connection with his nephew's death from a reported drug overdose in the Crawford County jail in October had his jury trial pushed back last week.

Marc McCune, Crawford County Circuit Court judge, signed an order granting a motion for continuance for David Alverson Sr. that postponed Alverson's jury trial to 9 a.m. Sept. 8, according to court records. The trial was originally set for July 25 at the county courthouse in Van Buren.

Alverson, 51, of Fort Smith, was charged with one felony count of manslaughter Dec. 13, according to court records. He was also charged with being a habitual offender.

Alverson pleaded not guilty to the charge Dec. 14, court records show. Prosecutor Kevin Holmes added two more felony charges against Alverson on March 14: introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person (schedule I-III) and possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance.

A probable cause affidavit states Van Buren police arrested Alverson and Jacob Allen Jones, 26, of Van Buren in connection with "warrants and other charges" on Oct. 14. Jones was found unresponsive in the county jail and was pronounced dead at a hospital Oct. 15.

Jimmy Damante, sheriff at the time, identified Alverson as Jones' uncle.

A status hearing in Alverson's case will be held Aug. 30, according to McCune's order of continuance.