UNDER THE RADAR: Quitman’s Greyson Ealy

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Quitman’s Greyson Ealy.

Class: 2024

Position: Wide receiver

Size: 6-1, 170 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he recorded 28 catches for 551 yards 9 touchdowns, and had 18 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 6 pass breakups and 1 interception.

Academics: 4.05 grade point average and scored 25 on the ACT

Offers: Air Force, Henderson State, Hendrix

Coach DJ Marrs:

“Unbelievable kid. High character. Always has a good attitude. All-American kid from a great family. He’s ran anywhere from 4.38-4.41 [40-yard dash] at camps. Great kid. Involved in everything at school. He plays four sports and this will only be his third year playing football. He’s a tough kid and can play every position on the field if I needed him to.”