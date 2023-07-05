Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Quitman’s Greyson Ealy

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:50 a.m.
2024 wide receiver Greyson Ealy (Photo courtesy of Michelle Eichelberger)

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Quitman’s Greyson Ealy. 

Class: 2024

Position: Wide receiver 

Size: 6-1, 170 pounds 

Stats: As a junior, he recorded 28 catches for 551 yards 9 touchdowns, and had 18 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 6 pass breakups and 1 interception.

Academics: 4.05 grade point average and scored 25 on the ACT

Offers: Air Force, Henderson State, Hendrix 

Coach DJ Marrs: 

“Unbelievable kid. High character. Always has a good attitude. All-American kid from a great family. He’s ran anywhere from 4.38-4.41 [40-yard dash] at camps. Great kid. Involved in everything at school. He plays four sports and this will only be his third year playing football. He’s a tough kid and can play every position on the field if I needed him to.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT