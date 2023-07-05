Willing Workers installs new officers

Willing Workers of White Hall's Extension Homemakers Club met June 27 at the White Hall Library.

President Sarah Payton welcomed everyone.

Penny Scholes read the Thought: "There is no better place to find yourself than sitting by a waterfall and listening to its music."

Vice President Karen Needler led the club in the Homemaker's Creed. Dee Kindrick read the Handy Hint: "Never jump off waterfalls or dive into waterfall pools since rocks and logs can be hidden beneath the surface."

Kay Cromwell read the Inspiration from Psalms 23-2. Secretary Elizabeth Wall called the roll with members answering the question: "Have you visited an Arkansas waterfall?"

Eleven members were present and one guest, Dot Hart, EHC Delta District Director/Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council president.

Hart installed the newly elected 2023-2025 officers: Karen Needler, president; Dee Kindrick, vice president; Jo Ann Carr, secretary; Marnette Reed, treasurer; and Sarah Payton, parliamentarian. Needler announced her new committee chairmen: Community Service - Kay Cromwell; Continuing Education - Kathy Wilson; Leadership Development - Elizabeth Wall; Sun Shine - Jay Needler; Scrapbook - Penny Scholes; Inspiration - Jim Wilson and Audit Committee - Jay Needler and Payton.

Jay Needler presented the program on Arkansas Waterfalls. He told about several waterfalls in Arkansas; Collins Creek Cascade in Heber Springs flows year-round and is ideal for family outings. At 200-feet tall, Hemmed-in-Hollow, in Newton County, is said to be the tallest waterfall between the Rocky and Appalachian mountains.

He said the best time to view waterfalls, like Norwood Falls in Bella Vista, is after a heavy spring rain. Needler said the Falling Water Falls in Pope County is one of the easiest waterfalls to access. It is located a few miles east of Ben Hur on Falling Water Road/FR 1205. People can view the falls from their car or park and walk for a close-up view. In the summer, the area is a popular swimming hole. He also reviewed several more waterfalls listed in the leader training handout and reminded members of the Handy Hint: "Never jump off waterfalls or dive into waterfall pools since rocks and logs can be hidden beneath the surface." If you would like to get a copy of the handout, contact the Jefferson County Extension Office at (870) 534-1033.

Jo Ann Carr, Community Service Chairman, reported that 183 items had been collected at the May meeting and delivered to the Children's Advocacy Center in Pine Bluff. Twenty four items were also collected for the White Hall Food Pantry and delivered. Members brought cereal or breakfast items to the June meeting and will bring the same thing to the July meeting.

During the business meeting, a birthday dinner for Kay Cromwell, Dee Kindrick and Jay Needler was rescheduled for July 10. It will be at the El Parian Restaurant in White Hall. Payton announced upcoming events: leader training and a board meeting on July 7 and Christmas in July on July 8, both at the extension office.

People interested in learning more about Extension Homemakers may call any member or Mary Ann Kizer at the extension office, (870) 534-1033.