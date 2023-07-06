5 dead, 6 injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads

Five people died and six more were injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Tuesday and Wednesday morning, according to preliminary fatal crash summaries from Arkansas State Police.

In one incident, Quintarious Jones, 25, died Tuesday after the Yamaha four-wheeler he was driving struck a vehicle at the intersection of East Roosevelt Road and I-30 frontage Road in Little Rock. Jones was traveling eastbound at 4:22 p.m. when his four-wheeler struck a 2018 Jeep Compass that was heading south, ejecting him the vehicle. No one else was injured in the collision according to the report.

In another incident, Treyveon Pace, 22, died after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Camden. Pace and two others in the vehicle, were exiting Carnes Park and moving westbound on Arkansas Highway 7 at 11:27 a.m.

According to the report, the two other passengers told police Pace had a seizure while driving across Arkansas Highway 7, crashing the 1999 Ford Expedition he was driving into a tree at the intersection of Cuba Circle an Dunning Street, causing the vehicle to roll over on its right side. Two other passengers were injured in the collision according to the report.

Abigail Cox, 20, of Fishers and Michael Weiss, 46, and Amy Weiss, 44, both of Cotter, were killed in a head-on collision around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 62 in rural Carroll County.

Michael Weiss was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox west on U.S. 62 when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet truck in which Cox was a passenger. Amy Weiss was riding in the Equinox.

The driver of the truck, 18-year-old Caleb Crow of Dallas, was hurt in the crash, as were truck passengers Joshua Case, 19, of Grapevine, Tiki Braner, 19, of Georgetown, and Joel Tibbits, 19, of Wake Forest.