Arkansas 135 near Caraway in northeast Arkansas to close for 6 weeks

by Daniel McFadin | Today at 4:04 p.m.
Arkansas 135 near Caraway, about 28 miles west-southwest of Jonesboro, will be closed for about six weeks starting Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Both lanes will be closed as work crews replace a bridge on Arkansas 135.

The detour for the route will use Arkansas 139, 148 and 158. 

Arkansas 135 runs north to south, from near Tyronza in Poinsett County to Corning in Clay County.

The section of the highway that is near Caraway in Craighead County is about 21 miles long. 



