Arkansas Department of Corrections official to take a job with Little Rock housing authority

The chief financial officer of the Arkansas Department of Corrections is leaving to take a job with the Little Rock housing authority, an agency spokesperson said Wednesday.

Lamont Wimbley's last day with the department will be Friday, said Dina Tyler, communications director.

Wimbley will serve as the Metropolitan Housing Alliance's finance director starting July 10, said Ericka Benedicto, executive director of the housing authority on Wednesday.

Wimbley joined the Arkansas Department of Corrections in 2010 as a fiscal support supervisor, Tyler said. His annual salary with the agency is $99,681, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

The Metropolitan Housing Alliance administers federal subsidized housing and housing assistance to low-income people and families in the city of Little Rock. The authority is governed by a five-member board of commissioners that approves policies and budgets among other duties, according to the alliance's website.