Arkansas’ general revenue surplus hits $1.161 billion in fiscal year 2023





Arkansas' general revenue surplus reached $1.161 billion in fiscal year 2023 that ended June 30, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported Wednesday.

The fiscal year 2023 surplus is state government's second-largest general revenue surplus in any fiscal year, behind only the $1.628 billion surplus accumulated in fiscal 2022 that ended June 30, 2022. State government's third-largest general revenue surplus totaled $945.7 million in fiscal 2021 that ended June 30, 2021.

Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther said Wednesday that strong economic growth accounted for fiscal year 2023 ending with a $1.16 billion general revenue surplus.

"The economy outperformed expectations across the fiscal year in revenue results amid volatility from slowing inflation, tax reductions and tight labor markets," he said in a written statement.

John Shelnutt, the state's chief economic forecaster, said the state's fiscal year 2023 general revenue surplus is largely a result of a stronger than expected economy and a conservative general revenue forecast "knowing that we had unprecedented gains in the prior year that were not going to be repeated."

The $1.161 billion surplus in fiscal year 2023 is slightly larger than the $1.035 billion surplus that the finance department projected in its latest forecast May 17 and nearly double the $598.1 million surplus that it projected Nov. 10.

When asked whether she intends to call for a special session for the General Assembly to consider additional tax cuts or any other issues, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday "not as of right now."

"Obviously we're happy with the numbers that have come out," the Republican governor said after a news conference at which she announced her appointment of Brandon Adams of Fayetteville to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

"It shows that Arkansas is continuing to grow, outperforming, and that's a great thing for our state," Sanders said. "We'll look at what opportunities and options are in the future, but right now we're just celebrating the fact that Arkansas continues to do well."

Sanders' spokeswoman Alexa Henning added in a written statement that "The Governor promised and delivered on cutting taxes so Arkansans would see more of their paycheck and the state would remain competitive in attracting businesses and more jobs.

"She will continue working to responsibly phase out the state income tax, and being financially sound and strong helps keep us moving in that direction," she said.

Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, said Wednesday in an interview that many people agree a recession is coming.

"I don't see us having a special session," to consider further tax cuts said Dismang, who is a co-chairman of the Joint Budget Committee and a member of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee.

"We have cut taxes and need to see where we settle and the long-term impact on state revenues," he said.

Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, said Wednesday in a written statement that "I do believe we should have a special session to provide additional income tax relief, although I would defer to the Governor and her team on the best timing.

"I know our Governor and legislature are committed to providing significant tax relief to hardworking Arkansans," he said. "It could happen in conjunction with the fiscal session next year or perhaps prior to that. But I definitely think it's a no-brainer to drop our top rate to 4.5% at least, and perhaps significantly beyond that based on revenue estimates. When the state continually brings in a billion dollars more than we've budgeted for, it's a telltale sign we are taxing our citizens far too much."

House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Les Eaves, R-Searcy, said he doesn't want to waste taxpayers' money on a special session this close to next year's fiscal session and he believes it would be appropriate to consider tax relief during next year's fiscal session.

In addition, "we need to be really careful in year three of the LEARNS Act to make sure we are taking care of everything that needs to be taken care of," he said, referring to Sanders' signature education law.

FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

The state's general revenue collections in fiscal 2023 increased by $76.9 million, or 0.9%, over fiscal 2022 to $8.85 billion, which exceeded the state's latest forecast on May 17 by $145.4 million, or 1.7%.

That's the highest level of total general revenue that has been collected by the state in any fiscal year, said Whitney McLaughlin, a tax analyst for the finance department.

The state's two largest sources of general revenue are individual income taxes and sales and use taxes.

In fiscal 2023, the state's individual income tax collections declined by $255.6 million, or 6.1%, from fiscal 2022 to $3.9 billion, and the state's sales and use tax collections increased by $263.6 million, or 8.4%, over fiscal year 2022 to $3.4 billion. The state's corporate income tax collections for fiscal 2023 increased by $5.3 million, or 0.6%, from fiscal 2022 to $842.5 million.

"The fiscal year ended above forecast in all major categories of collections and above year ago levels in sales tax collections," the finance department reported. "This broad-based gain resulted from another year of high growth in sales tax collections and less decline in income tax categories than expected from tax rate reductions and adverse comparison to unusually high capital gains, bonuses and earnings reported in [fiscal year] 2022."

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend up to the maximum authorized by the state's Revenue Stabilization Act.

The Revenue Stabilization Act distributes state general revenue to state-supported programs such as public schools, the state's universities and colleges, human service programs, and prisons and other corrections programs.

In fiscal 2023, the state's net general revenue dropped by $292 million, or 3.9%, below fiscal 2022's levels to $7.18 billion, beating the state's May 17 forecast by $126.5 million, or 1.8%.

The state's net general revenue of $7.18 million in fiscal 2023 was not a record as it was lower than fiscal year 2022's level, McLaughlin said.

In the 2022 fiscal session, the General Assembly and then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson authorized a $175.1 million increase in the state's general revenue budget to $6.02 billion in fiscal year 2023 with most of the increased general revenue allocated to education and human service programs.

In the Aug. 9-11 special session, the General Assembly and Hutchinson enacted a four-pronged tax cut package that the finance department projected would reduce state general revenue by $500.1 million in fiscal 2023, $166.6 million in fiscal 2024, $69.5 million in fiscal 2025, $18.4 million in fiscal 2026, and $8.4 million in fiscal 2027.

The package included acceleration of a reduction in the state's top individual income tax rate from 5.5% to 4.9% retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, and a cut in the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.9% to 5.3%, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The Aug. 9-11 special session came after the state reported a record general revenue surplus of $1.628 billion in fiscal 2022.

In the regular session earlier this year, the General Assembly and Sanders authorized a $177.7 million increase in the state's general revenue budget to $6.2 billion in fiscal 2024 with most of the increase allocated to education and corrections programs.

The finance department is projecting a $423.3 million general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2024 on June 30, 2024.

The General Assembly and Sanders also enacted a measure that would authorize the transfer of $1.4 billion in unallocated and unobligated state funds, including $1.3 billion in the general revenue allotment reserve balance, and up to $380.6 million in surplus funds from fiscal 2023 largely to set aside accounts in the restricted reserve fund for various projects, including prison construction and the state's share of public school building costs.

From the $1.161 billion fiscal year 2023 surplus, $710 million of that "remains uncommitted/available," said finance department spokesman Scott Hardin.

In April, Sanders signed into law a bill that cuts the state's top individual income tax rate from 4.9% to 4.7% and the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.3% to 5.1%, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023. Act 532 is projected by the finance department to reduce general revenue by $186 million in fiscal 2024 and $124 million in fiscal 2025.

Sanders also signed into law a bill that will gradually phase out the "throwback rule" on the business income of multistate corporations. Act 485 is projected by the finance department to reduce general revenue by $10.6 million in fiscal 2024 and ultimately by $74 million a year in fiscal 2030 and thereafter.

JUNE COLLECTIONS

State general revenue in June increased by $48 million, or 5.3%, over the same month a year ago to $951.2 million, beating the state's forecast by $120 million, or 14.4%.

That's a record collection of general revenue in the month of June, exceeding the previous high of $903.2 million collected in June 2022, according to McLaughlin.

The state's net general revenue for the month slipped by $9.1 million, or 1.2%, over the same month a year ago to $769.9 million but outdistanced the state's forecast by $108 million, or 16.3%.

According to the finance department, the state's general revenue in June included:

A $26.6 million, or 9.3%, increase in the state's sales and use tax revenue over the same month a year ago to $312.6 million, exceeding the state's forecast by $20.3 million, or 6.9%.

The state's sales tax revenue gains in June were broad-based compared to a year ago, said Shelnutt.

The state's motor vehicle sales tax collections in June increased by $2.5 million, or 7.4%, over a year ago, and the state's retail trade sales tax collections increased by $4.6 million, or 4.1%, over a year ago, he said.

"Other categories showed nearly double digit or greater than double digit percentage gains year over year in the June results, and some of those sectors that were late to recover such as restaurants and accommodation, those are continuing to grow even in the June results along with other services," Shelnutt said.

A $25.3 million, or 7.5%, drop in the state's individual income tax collections from the same month a year ago to $313.4 million, beating the state's forecast by $30.6 million, or 10.8%.

Withholding is the largest category of individual income taxes.

Withholding taxes increased by $4.2 million, or 1.9%, over a year ago to $222.3 million, beating the state's forecast by $16.1 million.

Collections from estimated payments dropped by $28.2 million compared with a year ago to $74.8 million, outdistancing the state's forecast by $9.4 million.

Collections from returns and extensions dropped by $1.4 million from a year ago to $16.3 million, exceeding the state's forecast by $5.1 million.

An $11.2 million, or 8.4%, drop in corporate income tax collections from the same month a year ago to $122.3 million, outdistancing the state's forecast by $53.3 million, or 77.2%.

As for the state of the economy based on the department's June revenue report, Shelnutt said "the June results in sales tax would suggest that we are still experiencing high growth from job strength in the state economy and general consumer confidence at this point.

"We did expect in the forecast to see some slowing down at this point and we still have that in the forecast for the new fiscal year 2024 slowing below long-run averages, but on a monthly basis we are not seeing it at this point," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Will Langhorne of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.





