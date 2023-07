Fayetteville, 1950: Today the university town has a population of more than 90,000, with many of the chain motels and hotels found coast to coast. In 1950, however, with a population of 17,000, lodging in the city was mostly along U.S. 71 and was "mom and pop" style -- like the pictured Maple Court with "Ezirest Beds, Radios and Fans."

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203.