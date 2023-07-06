Arkansas songbird Bonnie Montgomery, St. Louis bluesman Lucious Spiller are hot acts to follow

White County native Bonnie Montgomery, who recently departed Austin, Texas, to dwell in Fayetteville, returns to Little Rocks White Water Tavern at 8:30 p.m. today to perform and film a video for her song, “Modern Day Cowgirls Dream,” which will coincide with an album release in the fall. The Americana, country and opera singer says “Brad Williams of the Salty Dogs and Geoff Robson, the newly appointed conductor of the Arkansas Symphony, will be in the band, as well as John Davies on bass, Jude Brothers on backing vocals and Zach Annett out of Tulsa on drums.” There's a $10 cover charge. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jamie LaCombe/Heavy Glow)

TODAY LITTLE ROCK ◼️ First Thursday 2815 Kavanaugh Blvd. (501) 960-9777; hillcrestmerchants.net 6-7 p.m.: Montessori Children's House Choir and the Quapaw Brass Quintet ◼️ JJ's Grill 12111 W. Markham St. (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com 8:30-11:30 p.m.: Collin Kidd ◼️ Rev Room 300 President Clinton Ave. (501) 398-1323; revroom.com 8-11:55 p.m.: Indie Music Night ($10) ◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse 17707 Chenal Parkway (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com 6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio ◼️ Vino's 923 W. Seventh St. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com 6-10 p.m.: Transitive Benefit Show ◼️ White Water Tavern 2500 W. Seventh St. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com 4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover) 8:30 p.m.: Bonnie Montgomery ($10) ◼️ Willy D's 322 President Clinton Ave. (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com 8 p.m.: Mateo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Alissa Musto NORTH LITTLE ROCK ◼️ Bar Louie 3929 McCain Blvd.

Print Headline: Sounds of summer

