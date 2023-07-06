Arkansas songbird Bonnie Montgomery, St. Louis bluesman Lucious Spiller are hot acts to follow

TODAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ First Thursday
2815 Kavanaugh Blvd.
(501) 960-9777; hillcrestmerchants.net
6-7 p.m.: Montessori Children's House Choir and the Quapaw Brass Quintet
◼️ JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Collin Kidd
◼️ Rev Room
300 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8-11:55 p.m.: Indie Music Night ($10)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
17707 Chenal Parkway
(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio
◼️ Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
6-10 p.m.: Transitive Benefit Show
◼️ White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
8:30 p.m.: Bonnie Montgomery ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Mateo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Alissa Musto
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Bar Louie
3929 McCain Blvd.