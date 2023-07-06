Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas treasurer Lowery hospitalized after another stroke

Lowery admitted to UAMS, currently in stable condition by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 3:24 a.m.
Arkansas state Treasurer Mark Lowery is shown with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital in Little Rock in these undated file photos.

State Treasurer Mark Lowery has suffered another stroke and has been admitted to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' hospital, the state treasurer's spokeswoman Heather McKim said Wednesday.

Lowery, 66, also suffered a stroke in March, according to Lowery's office.

McKim said in a written statement late Wednesday afternoon that the state treasurer's Chief of Staff Stephen Bright "was notified late Friday, June 30, 2023, that State Treasurer Mark Lowery had been admitted into the [UAMS] Hospital.

"Bright was told that Treasurer Lowery had suffered another stroke and was currently in stable condition," McKim said.

The

Print Headline: State treasurer has second stroke

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT