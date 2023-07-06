Arkansas treasurer Lowery hospitalized after another stroke

State Treasurer Mark Lowery has suffered another stroke and has been admitted to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' hospital, the state treasurer's spokeswoman Heather McKim said Wednesday.

Lowery, 66, also suffered a stroke in March, according to Lowery's office.

McKim said in a written statement late Wednesday afternoon that the state treasurer's Chief of Staff Stephen Bright "was notified late Friday, June 30, 2023, that State Treasurer Mark Lowery had been admitted into the [UAMS] Hospital.

"Bright was told that Treasurer Lowery had suffered another stroke and was currently in stable condition," McKim said.

The