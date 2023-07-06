Benton police investigating pedestrian's death on I-30

The Benton Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian on Interstate 30 Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Police Department, officers responded around 4 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian on I-30 at the Carpenter Street overpass. Upon arrival, they found an injured woman, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Police Department has not released the woman's identity and is notifying next of kin.

According to the release the investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

According to a tweet for the Police Department eastbound traffic on I-30 near the accident was diverted to a service road following the incident. An Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson said the diversion resulted in an hour of traffic delays.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Benton Police Department at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171, or send an anonymous text to 847411 with the keyword BENTONPD in the body of the message.