Clinic offers help sealing criminal records

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition and Legal Aid of Arkansas are hosting a record-sealing clinic this weekend for those who have fulfilled their court obligations and are eligible to have their criminal records sealed.

Sarah Moore, executive director at the coalition, said many people lose out on jobs, housing and other benefits because they had a scrape with the law years ago that still comes up in background checks. Many have gone years never realizing they could have had their records sealed or haven't been able to maneuver through the system, she said.

"It's important because in the state of Arkansas we say that we believe in second chances, and this is a right that's afforded under the law; however, there are some tremendous hurdles," Moore said. "The intent of these clinics is to just help try to clear some of the hurdles that exist for individuals who don't have transportation or the funds to get back to the area to do the paperwork that would have to be turned in in-person."

The required paperwork can be hard to navigate and must be filled out correctly so that a request isn't kicked back and the sealing process can be completed, Moore said.

"It allows people to have additional opportunities for housing, for employment and for education because often that becomes a great barrier to those individuals to be able to access those things," Moore said. "We know there are thousands of individuals that have the possibility of sealing their record."

Matt Durrett, Washington County prosecutor, said his office gets dozens of requests per month. They check to make sure the individual is eligible to have his or her record sealed, has completed probation, has paid all court-ordered obligations and has no pending felony charges. Assuming the petitioner is eligible, his office sends a letter to the judge saying they have no objection to the petition.

"I fully support first-time offenders who have been rehabilitated being able to have their conviction sealed," Durrett said.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at St Paul's Episcopal Church, 224 N. East Ave., in Fayetteville.

Charges for Washington County and the cities within Washington County will be addressed, including Johnson, West Fork, Fayetteville, Springdale, Tontitown, Elm Springs, Elkins, Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln.

Officials said if there are questions about whether records can be sealed, people should call or complete the short form online to see if they are able to participate.

Registration is preferred but walk-ins will be handled as time allows. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/washcorecordsealing or by phone at (870) 972-9224, extension 4324.