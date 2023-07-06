Coffee business and Aurora Clubhouse plans get Bentonville commission’s OK

BENTONVILLE -- The city Planning Commission moved through a light agenda of new and old business Wednesday.

In new business, plans for Ziggi's Coffee at 1622 S.E. J St. and Aurora Clubhouse at 6807 S.W. Ambient St. were unanimously approved.

Ziggi's Coffee, a 864-square-foot building, will contain a drive-thru and walk-up window where coffee drinks will be served. JBV LLC is the applicant.

The Aurora large-scale development calls for a 2,160-square-foot clubhouse in the Aurora subdivision. The applicant is Brian Shinall.

In old business, a Starbucks at Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard and Southwest Sunbrooke Street was given a 7-0 OK for long-term temporary use for a drive-thru. Bella Terra LLC is the applicant, according to planning documents.

A large-scale plan for the development still will need Planning Commission approval.

The Walnut Farm Montessori School expansion plan was approved on the consent agenda at the beginning of the meeting. The school at 4208 E. Central Ave. plans a 3,055-square-foot expansion accompanied by a new parking lot and drainage improvements. An existing structure will grow to approximately 8,381 square feet. A new pickup and drop-off zone also is proposed. The property has been home to the school since 1996, according to planning documents.