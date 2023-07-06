Driver of tractor-trailer arrested after chase in Pope County

The driver of an 18-wheeler led Arkansas State Police troopers on a 45-mile chase in Pope County on Wednesday afternoon, an agency spokesperson said.

Birotte Charamant, 44, of Florida was driving the tractor-trailer on Interstate 40, according to Cindy Murphy of the agency.

Murphy said that the truck driven by Charamant nearly struck a trooper who was pulling over another driver, prompting the trooper to set out in pursuit of Charamant.

When Charamant refused to stop, troopers used spike strips that damaged the vehicle’s tires. However, the vehicle kept rolling for some time until it came to a halt, Murphy said.

According to police, Charamant refused to get out of the truck, but troopers were eventually able to arrest him.

Charamant was being held in the Pope County jail on an aggravated assault charge, Murphy said.