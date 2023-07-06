EDITORIAL: Nitro in the drink

It was a pleasantly brisk morning in north-central Arkansas as we sipped coffee and looked over the valley below. What stuck out most was the White River just doing its eons-old thing, flowing past Calico Rock.

Later, on what would turn out to be a 95-degree June day, we crossed the walkway from land to the dock for a day of trout fishing. The drop in temperature at the water was undeniable and provided a bit of relief from the Arkansas summer sun. While we didn't know what our haul would be, we did know that whatever was caught would almost certainly be larger than most trout found in the Little Red. Such are the workings of nature.

Another thing we didn't know was that far upriver, in the Beaver Lake area between Rogers and Eureka Springs, a troubling but manageable trend has been developing.

It may not be immediate, according to Lane Crider, chief executive of the Beaver Water District. The shallowest and most vulnerable part of the White River is what feeds Beaver Lake, and Beaver Lake is what provides drinking water to constantly growing northwest Arkansas.

Figures from the Arkansas Natural Resources Division show an increase in phosphorous and nitrogen. In 2019, a "load" of at least 11.6 million pounds of nitrogen, up from 8.9 million in 2014, was deposited in the watershed. The phosphorous load was up from 1.4 million pounds in 2014 to 1.9 million pounds in 2019.

Why does this matter? It matters because phosphorous is a major food for algae blooms--and blue algae can contaminate water, making it unfit to drink. The good news is we're not there yet and if we do nothing, the water can be treated, making it drinkable. But that has costs related to it, too.

The best news is that these trends can be reversed, and we've had success in the past with similar challenges on the Illinois River. Lawsuits were filed alleging poultry-related runoff was contaminating water in Oklahoma. That doesn't appear to be the problem in this case. It's more likely that the bad stuff is coming from land application of residues from commercial wastewater treatment spread as fertilizer.

Clearly, we're not going to stop using fertilizer, and as they say, "the solution to pollution is dilution."

Landowners are beginning to understand that leaving buffers along streams is not a bad idea for a couple of reasons. One, they're tired of watching their land wash downstream because of simple erosion. This can be mitigated by leaving plants and trees standing at the waterline. The root systems help prevent erosion, and while they're busy doing that, they also help dilute nitrogen and phosphorous.

If that's not enough, tax credits and other incentives encourage landowners to manage their land in a way that means leaving plants and trees standing at the water's edge. And, it goes without saying that a tree-lined stream makes a prettier picture than staring from the water onto barren land.

While some wins for the environment create losers in other areas, addressing this challenge in this way makes it hard to find the losers.