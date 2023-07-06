EDITORIAL: Working in the mines

The last of the Black Cats and bottle rockets have gone off, and another Fourth of July has passed. It's a little less than a month until August, and that means two things:

The Arkansas Razorbacks will soon report to fall camp for the 2023 season. And the Arkansas Data Centers Act will go into effect soon.

Bet you didn't see that second one coming.

Most red-blooded Arkansans find the good in the Hogs, even when there's a fair amount of bad. The cryptocurrency industry's had a harder time finding supporters. The crypto-mining industry has thousands of fans, and they make a lot of noise.

Noise is the problem.

It takes a lot of fans to cool computer servers enough to keep them operating efficiently. These fans require energy to run. And when they run in the "mines" close to private homes, locals have complained.

We're talking about communities like Little Rock, Malvern, Morrilton, Mountain Home, Newport, Russellville, Walnut Ridge and Bono, all of which have cryptocurrency operations within them, according to Arkansas Business.

You've probably heard of Bitcoin, even if, like us, you really have no idea what it is, how to get it, how to spend it, how to count it, or how it is mined from computers.

Let's just say we only know what we read in the papers (Rogers, W.), and cryptocurrency is apparently paperless money that's supposed to be a safe way to prevent fraud and identity theft, while allowing for direct transfer of funds globally with little loss of value. It's also anonymous, which leads to the possibility of abuse by criminals and scammers. That's what the papers say.

On the local level, several unappealing side effects to Bitcoin mining exist, all of which may lead the average Joe to wonder not what is it, but what's in it for us?

The answer to that may be disappointing.

As mentioned, the centers are noisy. Companies have failed in too many cases to undertake sufficient noise abatement measures, leaving close neighbors with a constant din loud enough to be heard inside their homes. Somebody once said this mining stuff sounds like a million bees. That has led to a rational fear of what impact it will have on local property values.

Further, estimates are that Bitcoin mining accounts for up to 1 percent of electricity demand for the entire planet.

So ... .

Arkansas has among the lowest electricity rates in the country, which means something to any energy-intensive industry. This has made Arkansas something of a hotbed, but to what end?

Globally, it's hard to fathom what the energy needs of this industry would be if it was widely understood and accepted, or what it would mean to energy prices that eventually make their way to your electric bill.

Finally, while it may be energy-intensive, one thing it's not is labor-intensive. That's music to the ears of entrepreneurs who want to keep labor costs down, but it does little, if anything, for the communities in which these mines operate. There are few additional paychecks to be deposited, no appreciable uptick in dinners at restaurants, few additional taxes paid by employees and few, if any, additional houses to purchase.

As the Brookings Institution's Eswar Prasad, put it, "The Bitcoin mining industry contends that it will bring jobs ... but the employment benefits are minuscule."

Because of these minuscule benefits, and other less-than-desirable impacts on local communities, New York has put a moratorium in place on new operations and Texas is taking a hard look at the incentives they've offered for locating there.

It goes without saying that the reason economic incentives are provided to companies or industries, is that in gambling taxpayer money, the tax revenues generated through the inevitable cycle of economic activity that stems from the jobs created are expected to provide more benefit than costs.

And one last thing, just for the record and for perspective: Red China was once the biggest crypto mining country in the world.

But China has banned the practice.

To be fair to the pro-mining interests: There are all kinds of industries that make noise. Big noise. But perhaps mining wouldn't have such a PR problem if the neighbors understood what the industry next door was making.