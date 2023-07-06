Empowerment within

During the pandemic, when so many businesses closed or moved to new models, many people were working from home, including Diana Dominguez. Back then she started a habit of dropping by Bites and Bowls for one of their signature waffles.

"She became my friend after becoming a regular customer," says Sandra Carrasco Quezada, who co-owns Bites and Bowls with her sister Laura Carrasco. The restaurant was the culmination of the sisters' wish for a place that served more traditional Mexican flavors and ingredients, a place that tasted and felt like home. "(Diana) told me about this idea she had for a bookshop in Springdale and I thought, 'Oh, cool!', so every time she came in I'd ask, 'How is it going?'"

At the end of 2022, Bites and Bowls became the first location for Dominguez' pop-up bookshop, Más Libritos.