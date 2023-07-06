Sections
Empowerment within

Latina businesses fill needs in their community by April Wallace | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Sandra Carrasco Quezada, (left) owner of Bites and Bowls and Diana Dominguez, owner of Mas Libritos Bookstore and Laura Carrasco Quezad (right) Saturday July 1, 2023. Bites and Bowls recently expanded and is celebrating five years of being open. Meanwhile Mas Libritos, a bookseller that provides titles from Hispanic and other diverse-background authors not typically available in our public libraries and stores, is opening its very first storefront (right next to Bites and Bowls) after a few seasons as a pop-up shop. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

During the pandemic, when so many businesses closed or moved to new models, many people were working from home, including Diana Dominguez. Back then she started a habit of dropping by Bites and Bowls for one of their signature waffles.

"She became my friend after becoming a regular customer," says Sandra Carrasco Quezada, who co-owns Bites and Bowls with her sister Laura Carrasco. The restaurant was the culmination of the sisters' wish for a place that served more traditional Mexican flavors and ingredients, a place that tasted and felt like home. "(Diana) told me about this idea she had for a bookshop in Springdale and I thought, 'Oh, cool!', so every time she came in I'd ask, 'How is it going?'"

At the end of 2022, Bites and Bowls became the first location for Dominguez' pop-up bookshop, Más Libritos.

