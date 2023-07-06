Errant throw in 9th lifts Marlins over Cardinals

MIAMI -- Yuli Gurriel knew he could make it home from first base as soon as he saw pitcher Jordan Hicks' throw sail past first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and roll outside the right field foul line.

The errant throw by the reliever allowed Gurriel to score from first with one out in the ninth inning Wednesday night, and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-9.

With Gurriel on first after a single and pinch-runner Garrett Hampson on second, Joey Wendle hit a dribbler back to Hicks (1-5). The pitcher's high, errant throw got past Goldschmidt to allow both runners to score.

"I knew that Hampson was going to score," Gurriel said, "and I was able to perceive that it was a really high throw. Just got to go for it."

The Cardinals took their first lead of the game when Jordan Walker blasted a two-run homer 444 feet to left center off Marlins closer A.J. Puk (4-2) in the ninth to make it 9-8.

St. Louis came from behind to tie the game twice -- once in the third and again in the fourth -- before Bryan De La Cruz put Miami ahead 7-6 in the sixth with an RBI double.

"For us, we have to be able to close that game out," Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol said. "We continue to give up too many runs to win ballgames at the big league level. That needs to get better -- quickly."

Garrett Cooper made it a two-run lead in the sixth with a single, which was needed, as the Cardinals cut the deficit to one run in the seventh with an RBI double from Willson Contreras that scored Nolan Arenado.

"You don't expect to win one like that," Wendle said, "but I think with the fight that we have and the way that we continue to fight hard. ... It's been fun."

Miami starter Bryan Hoeing allowed 5 runs on 5 hits, struck out 3 and walked 3 in 3 innings.

REDS 9, NATIONALS 2 Elly De La Cruz hit a home run and two doubles as Cincinnati beat host Washington.

CUBS 4, BREWERS 3 Mike Tauchman doubled in two runs and scored in a three-run ninth inning off All-Star closer Devin Williams and visiting Chicago rallied to beat Milwaukee.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 4, RANGERS 2 Brayan Bello took a shutout into the sixth inning, Justin Turner had two hits and two RBI, and host Boston beat Texas, which has last 8 of 12. Bello (6-5) allowed 2 runs on 8 hits in 7 innings, striking out 4 and walking none.

ATHETICS 12, TIGERS 3 Ryan Noda homered in a three-run first inning and Oakland went on to rout Detroit.

TWINS 5, ROYALS 0 Pablo Lopez pitched his first career shutout, a four-hitter with a career-high 12 strikeouts, in host Minnesota's win over Kansas City.

ORIOLES 6, YANKEES 3 Touted prospect Colton Cowser hit an RBI single in his major league debut and scored the go-ahead run when fellow rookie Jordan Westburg followed with a two-run triple as Baltimore beat host New York.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 8, RAYS 4 Taijuan Walker overcome early struggles to win his sixth consecutive start and visiting Philadelphia extended its road winning streak to 11 games with a victory over Tampa Bay.

BRAVES 8, GUARDIANS 1 Sean Murphy and Matt Olson homered as Atlanta from one of its rare losses over the past month by smashing host Cleveland. The Braves collected 19 hits after their winning streak was stopped at nine on Tuesday.

ASTROS 6, ROCKIES 4 Yainer Diaz homered in his first two at-bats and Jeremy Pena added a two-run shot to lead host Houston past Colorado.

PADRES 5, ANGELS 3 Manny Machado homered and drove in three runs for host San Diego, which held Shohei Ohtani hitless in a three-game sweep over Los Angeles.





