Fireworks calls go unnumbered

Independence Day is known to be celebrated with a bang -- or plenty of bangs -- but an actual number of calls regarding complaints about fireworks usage in Pine Bluff is lost on the city's first responders.

Although city code prohibits the use of fireworks in Pine Bluff, local police usually receive "a lot" of calls about them, police spokesman Lt. David DeFoor said Wednesday. The week leading up to the Fourth of July, which was Tuesday, resulted in an indefinite number "not any more than usual," he said.

Asked what "usual" would be, DeFoor answered: "Constant. It's a lot of them."

Police do not track an exact number, he explained. As for a round number: "I have no idea," DeFoor responded.

Section 10-1(a) of the city code states it is unlawful for anyone to manufacture or sell fireworks at wholesale in the city. Section 10-1(b) makes it a misdemeanor "to discharge or cause the discharge of fireworks within the city limits, except as part of a display sponsored by patriotic or civic organizations celebrating Independence Day or other holidays or special occasions declared by mayoral proclamation, and upon certification by the chiefs of the fire and police departments that the display does not pose a fire danger or would be disruptive of the public peace and tranquility." (The Pine Bluff Festival Association and Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation hosted their annual fireworks display over Lake Saracen on Tuesday night.)

Violators of 10-1(b) can be fined up to $50 for each offense. But enforcing the law isn't as simple as confronting alleged offenders.

"You have to actually see them shooting the fireworks off in order to write them a ticket," DeFoor said. "Most of the time, as soon as they see a police car around the corner, they stop. Even though you know they're doing it, if you don't see it, you can't write a ticket for it."

Alleged offenders in Pine Bluff cannot be arrested by police because the Jefferson County jail does not accept anyone charged with a misdemeanor, DeFoor explained.

Despite the disturbance of a booming firecracker in the neighborhood, police did not confirm any reports of gunshots in the city, DeFoor added.

"A lot of times they'll call, and whenever we get close to it, you can hear it and it's actually fireworks," he said. "We'll get gunshot calls, and you can hear them and it's fireworks. We don't keep up with how many of those reports we get."

Doris Golden, operations manager for the Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association, the communications hub for Jefferson County first responders, said there is no way to give a number for the volume of calls with fireworks complaints or confirmed reports of fireworks over the past week or on the holiday.

"It was a lot," Golden said. "A lot of people didn't report it, but some did. The number wouldn't be accurate."