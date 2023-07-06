Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Fayetteville

Donald Bryan, 55, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Bryan was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Lauryn Francis, 35, of 2 Tilbury Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Francis was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Celeo Mancia-Jerenzano, 24, of 1018 State St. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with robbery. Mancia-Jerenzano was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Michael Hoy, 32, of 11701 S. Wedington Blacktop Road in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Hoy was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Robert Taylor, 54, of 17883 Rocky Hollow Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Taylor was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.