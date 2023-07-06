FYI Calendar: Movies continue at King Opera House in Van Buren

Today

Farmers Market -- 8 a.m.-noon every Thursday, Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway. Free admission.

Garden Magic: A Single-Day Camp -- For ages 5-8, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 6 or July 7, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $80. bgozarks.org/events.

Artist Demo -- Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Movie Matinee -- "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Opening Reception -- For "Chill," Fenix Arts' summer membership show, 5-8 p.m., Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. Free. On show through Aug. 15. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Teen Movie Night -- "Wakanda Forever," 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

"Mindful Minimal" -- A performance by Riley Nicholson, 6 p.m., inside the Early American Galleries at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Part of the Trillium Salon Series. Free. rileynicholson.com.

Thursday Night Movies -- Action Movie Night with "Same Night Different Blue," "Blood on the Risers" and more, 7 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. Hosted by Fort Smith International Film Festival. $5 donation. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Orpheus in the Underworld," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

Friday

"Birdie and the Beanstalk" -- Presented by Trike Theatre, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Tickets required at bentonvillelibrary.org.

First Friday -- Starting with lunch at 11 a.m., music by Gavin Sumrall at 5 p.m. & David Adam Byrnes at 7:30 p.m. & more, downtown Bentonville. downtownbentonville.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Friday Movies -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday Film -- "Gun for Hire" (1942), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Summer Family Movies -- "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Craft Factory -- Gifts for kids to make, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

"The Addams Family Musical" -- 2 & 7 p.m. July 7; 2 & 6 p.m. July 8; and 2 p.m. July 9, Thaden School in Bentonville. $15. Presented by Trike Theatre. $15. triketheatre.org.

Stroll the Atolls Festival -- In partnership with the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opening Reception -- For Shabana Kauser's "Dupattas & Roses," 5-9 p.m., Art Collective Gallery in Rogers. Exhibit on show through July. Free. shabanakauserart.com.

Art By The Glass -- Communal painting with Erin Ashcraft, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "The Tender Land," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

Movies in the Park -- "A Bug's Life," dusk, Tilles Park in Fort Smith. Presented by the City of Fort Smith. Free.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- With Tommy Terrific's Magic, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Craft Circle -- For needlecrafts, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Splash Bash -- Part of the "Summer in the City" series, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. All ages, $10. thejonescenter.net.

Opera in the Ozarks -- 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Adult Crafts -- Koi fish, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Adult Workshop -- Glass Mosaics with Cheri Bohn, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo -- Watercolors with Roseanne Kissee, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- With Tyrell Carlson, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dessert Bar Crawl -- 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free; bring a dessert to share cut into servings. rogersar.libcal.com.

Crafternoon -- Watercolor cards, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

King Opera House Movies -- "Indians, Outlaws, Marshals and the Hangin' Judge" with a meet-and-greet with filmmaker Larry Foley, 2 & 6 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. Hosted by Arts On Main and Fort Smith International Film Festival. $5 suggested donation. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

Chadywampus -- Music, finger foods & art auction benefiting Chad Maupin (aka Big Bot), 6 p.m., Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. $5 at the door. Check out Facebook events for more info.

Filmed By Bike Festival -- Hosted by Pedal It Forward, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $17. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Orpheus in the Underworld," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

Sunday

Sunday Music -- Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Moriah Bailey, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Elixir of Love," 3 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

