Get to know: '25 RB target Amauri Anderson

Class of 2025 running back Amauri Anderson, a Little Rock native, has numerous family members hoping he plays at Arkansas.

Anderson, 5-9, 178 pounds, of Alpharetta (Ga.) High School, has scholarship offers from the Razorbacks, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida State, Colorado, South Carolina, Miami, Indiana and other programs.

He received his offer from Arkansas in May.

His mother and father grew up in Blytheville. He estimates about 30 family members still live in the area.

Anderson, who moved to Georgia prior to the sixth grade, rushed 62 times for 441 yards and 2 touchdowns, and had 5 catches for 48 yards and 1 touchdown as a sophomore. He is yet to be rated by the major recruiting services.

Nickname: Juice

Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith is: Good coach on and off the field.

Best part of the recruiting process is: Being able to experience the schools.

My funniest football moment: When I watch my lineman try to play wide receiver

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Baseball or being an actor

My mom is always on me to do: School work

Must-watch TV: Martin

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Flying

My two pet peeves are: Snoring and when some smacks on their food

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Kodak Black

My hidden talent is: Cutting hair

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: McDonald’s. Only thing I’ve been eating since I was a baby and it's still good.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: 10 piece chicken wings and fries with Powerade

I will never ever eat: Mustard

Favorite junk foods: Honey buns and fruit snacks

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Skittles

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Grass

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Latto

My sports idol is: AJ Green

Nothing makes me laugh more than: DC Young Fly

If you could live anywhere, where would it be: Florida or New York

I’m terrified of: Spiders

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: On a football field

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love and hate, because not all are scary.

Cat or dog person and why: Neither, because I like turtles and monkeys.

Do you think aliens exist: Yes

I get emotional when: My favorite NFL team loses

Best advice I’ve received: “Dreams without goals are just dreams.”

Role model and why: AJ Green, because he’s my favorite football player.

Three words to describe me: Serious, athletic, loving