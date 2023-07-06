Guard announces transfer to UAPB





The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team celebrated Independence Day by adding a former All-SWAC guard to its ranks. Bethune-Cookman University transfer Joe French announced Tuesday he is transferring to UAPB. The Orlando, Fla., native played three seasons for the Wildcats.

French's scoring is a welcome addition to a UAPB team needing to replace two of its top three scorers from last season. Rising junior Kylen Milton is the only returning Golden Lion who scored more points than French last season, averaging 13.2 per game.

French's best season with Bethune-Cookman was the 2021-22 campaign. He was the Wildcats' leading scorer with 15.8 points per game, landing him a spot on the All-SWAC second team.

He entered last season as the SWAC preseason offensive player of the year, though he didn't match his offensive output from the year prior. He was, nonetheless, Bethune-Cookman's fourth-leading scorer with 9.8 points per game.

His freshman season, he was named to the 2020 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference all-rookie team after scoring 8.5 points per game, fourth on the team. He appeared in all 30 games that season and started 14.

He started all 32 games for Bethune-Cookman last year and 28 of the Wildcats' 30 the year before.





Joe French





