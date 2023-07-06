Happy birthday: There's an overall sense of flight this year as you constantly build up optimism, strength, compassion and creativity. You'll rise to the occasion of a huge project, sharpen your skills and seize advancement opportunities.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Close relationships will be characterized by a complex blend of love, support, disagreements and shared history. While intricacies will be challenging to unravel, a simple truth shines through: These ties are profoundly enduring.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Working with people over a long period, you develop a deep understanding of each other's strengths, weaknesses and idiosyncrasies, which can make the work easier and more efficient.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You've a sense of your contribution to the mechanics that make the world go 'round. You can be proud that the small tasks and roles you take on unthinkingly help all run smoothly.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll be reminded that disagreement is a natural part of human interaction. True friendship is based on more than just shared opinions; it involves accepting each other's differences and appreciating the unique qualities that each person brings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): While you embrace the chance to delight an audience, you recoil from the prospect of having to entertain those who are a bad match for what you give. Check the receptivity of the room before you launch into your full presentation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The reason people commonly tell white lies is because honesty is an expensive emotional investment, requiring one to be rich in integrity, courage and the social acumen needed to phrase messages in a way that makes them more palatable.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You want to help, and you're ready for anything. You show up willing to let life give you something interesting to handle. Your enthusiasm will attract the people and jobs best suited to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There are many who desire your energy in their lives. Prioritize connecting with old friends. These are the relationships that remind you of who you were, teach you who you are and clarify who you want to be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Knowing that impossibly high expectations create a stressful environment, you're working at being more aware of the realities of each circumstance, including the talents and limits of the people within them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When the intensity of a feeling is disproportionate to what's appropriate for a circumstance, it doesn't indicate weakness. More likely, there's unresolved historic pain in the mix, and thus, an opportunity for growth.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Respect, tact and diplomacy are crucial elements when discussing differing opinions. Consider that perhaps the discussion doesn't need to happen at all.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You don't know what you don't know. There's an impulse to move forward anyway, to fill the space with speculation and fake it 'til you make it, but it's an unnecessary and time-consuming risk.