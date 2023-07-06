Norma Fink, 101, of Plantation, Fla., said "there's always something to celebrate; the first 100 years were easy" as she reigned as grand marshal of the city's Fourth of July parade, on a break from her part-time job.

Diana Fratello, a beachgoer at age 90, said, "That's nature, and maybe we are taking over their domain and they don't like it," after two swimmers apparently were attacked by sharks off Long Island, a day after two others were attacked at New York beaches.

Tom Gill of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service said he understands "it's hot and people want to get in the water and need to get in the water," but the city's 180-plus rescue total was high even for a holiday weekend as many ignored red flags warning of rip currents.

Aaron Bartholmey of Colfax, Iowa, has been collecting wooden advertising pencils since he was a kid, calling it "just a neat way to preserve history," and he awaits Guinness World Records' ruling on whether his assortment topping 70,000 erases the record.

Cynthia Ruiz, the first American Indian to help oversee Los Angeles' water department, was removed after a year, sparking anger and resentment among many, and she said, "I've tried to be the Native voice" after a history that's "been sordid when it comes to the tribes."

Paul Copleman of Connecticut's environmental protection department said unprovoked attacks by bobcats are usually disease- or illness-related and, sure enough, the cat that recently attacked a camper in a hammock at a state park tested positive for rabies.

Nazmul Haque, owner of Lincoln Fine Wines in Venice, Calif., was met with hugs, condolences and customers doubling their orders after a thief made off with $600,000 worth of libations, though some bottles were spared, such as a 1975 Glenfiddich single-malt whiskey valued at $9,000.

Leonard Darnell George, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer, was indicted on charges of taking bribes to allow contraband across the border, breaking what a prosecutor called "the very drug-trafficking laws that he was supposed to enforce."

Anthony Lewis, 64, who was getting into the shower when a bullet ripped into his bathroom wall, another came through a downstairs window and his girlfriend collapsed in fright during Baltimore's recent block-party shooting, said thoughts of moving have solidified and "I gotta get away from it."