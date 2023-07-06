Jacksonville teen found dead; firework blamed

A teenage boy found dead early Wednesday died of injuries caused by a firework, according to a news release from Jacksonville police.

Christian Molden, 14, was already dead when officers responded at around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, the release states. Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department had responded to the area of Meadowlark Street on the south side of Jacksonville, less than a mile directly east of the interchange between U.S. 67/167 and Arkansas 440.

The release states that on Thursday, an autopsy determined that Molden had died of multiple injuries caused by a firework. The release did not give any further details about the incident.