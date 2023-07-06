The world in brief: Jailed ex-leader finishes appeal in Burma

Jailed ex-leader finishes appeal in Burma

BANGKOK -- Burma's Supreme Court heard final arguments on Wednesday in appeals by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi of her convictions in two cases in which she was charged with election fraud and breaching the Official Secrets Act, a legal official said.

Suu Kyi, 78, was arrested when the army seized power from her elected government in February 2021. She has been convicted of a string of criminal offenses and sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison, mostly on charges brought by the military government.

Wednesday's Supreme Court hearing was closed to the media and public. Her lawyers were served with gag orders in late 2021, restricting them from releasing information. Neither Suu Kyi nor any of her co-defendants attended the hearing.

The legal official, who is familiar with Suu Kyi's court cases and spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to release information, said the Supreme Court could reach its decisions in the next two months.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

Hong Kong: 4 arrestees aided fugitives

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested four men they accused of providing financial support to people who fled overseas and are involved in activities endangering national security, escalating a high-profile crackdown on dissidents in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

Police said the four are suspected of using companies, social media and mobile applications to receive funds that they then provided to the people overseas. A police statement did not identify the four suspects or the people they are alleged to have supported.

Local media, including the South China Morning Post, said the four are former members of the now-defunct pro-democracy party Demosisto, which was co-founded by Nathan Law, an activist who is now based in the United Kingdom. The newspaper Ming Pao carried a photo of former Demosisto chairperson Ivan Lam being escorted by police officers.

The Associated Press could not confirm the identities of the four, who authorities said are also suspected of making seditious social media posts. Police said the posts provoked hatred toward the Beijing and Hong Kong governments and advocated independence for the city.

Gas leak leaves 16 dead in S. Africa

JOHANNESBURG -- At least 16 people, including three children, were killed by a leak of a toxic nitrate gas being used by illegal miners to process gold in an informal settlement, police and local government authorities said Wednesday.

Emergency services initially announced that as many as 24 people might be dead in the Angelo settlement in Boksburg, a city on the eastern outskirts of Johannesburg. But police and Gauteng Province Premier Panyaza Lesufi later said the number of deaths had been confirmed as 16 after a recount of the bodies.

Teams were still searching the area looking for other casualties. The bodies of the victims remained lying on the ground hours after the leak was reported as emergency services waited for forensic investigators and pathologists to arrive.

"We can't move anybody. The bodies are still where they are on the ground," said emergency services spokesman William Ntladi.

Police said the three children killed were aged 1, 6 and 15. Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Ntladi said Wednesday's deaths were caused by a nitrate gas that leaked from a gas cylinder being kept in a shack.

Danish mall gunman ordered confined

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A 23-year-old man in Denmark who opened fire at a mall last year and killed three people believing the victims were zombies was sentenced Wednesday to detention in a secure medical facility.

The Copenhagen District Court convicted the man, who was not identified during the trial because of court rules, of murder and attempted murder in the July 3, 2022 rampage at the huge Field's shopping center on the outskirts of Copenhagen.

Three people died -- two 17-year-olds and a 47-year-old Russian man -- and a total of 23 people were injured, including those who were hurt in the commotion that followed.

Prosecutor Søren Harbo welcomed the verdict and said that "one must not forget that it was a day that affected many people, several of whom are unfortunately still struggling with physical and psychological consequences."

The court found that the man had planned the attack, noting that he had taken a reconnaissance trip to the mall before the rampage. It also ruled that he was insane, and sentenced him Wednesday to a secure medical facility with no maximum time set.

The man had admitted to police that he shot and killed people, but said that he believed at the time that they were zombies. During trial, it emerged that just ahead of the rampage, the man had tried to contact a counseling help line to talk about his delusions but the hours of the help line had been changed because of summer vacation.



