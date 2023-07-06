JPs still arguing on latest quorum

What has been called an "unlawful Quorum Court meeting" which was held last week has sparked a quarrel of who's right and who's wrong.

A regularly scheduled meeting was held last week but was adjourned by County Judge Gerald Robinson after the policy and procedure ordinance submitted by his office failed in a vote. The meeting, however, continued with Justice Alfred Carroll appointed to preside over the meeting.

Justice Lloyd Franklin Jr. made a motion to amend the current policy and procedure with a working version amendment which was passed by all seven of the JPs who remained for the meeting.

In a letter to all of the justices, County Attorney Terry Wynne and several officials of the Association of Arkansas Counties, Franklin expressed his gratitude to Jefferson County justices of the peace and countywide elected officials, attorneys, AAC staff and Attorneys Kimberly Dale and Wynne for their "unwavering commitment to advancing the passage of the rules of procedures."

"It is remarkable that, despite the attempted filibuster led by four of our fellow justices at the behest of County Judge Robinson, we were able to move forward with this vital legislation," said Franklin in his letter.

"Monday evening's meeting was a defining moment for our Quorum Court as we faced the challenge of Judge Robinson's refusal to participate, rendering him absent merely to impede the establishment of rules of procedure that foster accountability, transparency, and effective governance. However, our collective resolve prevailed, and we successfully laid down clear and unequivocal boundary lines that will facilitate a more harmonious functioning of our county government."

Robinson has termed the meeting "unlawful" for several reasons including the lack of a quorum, Freedom of Information Act violations, and appointing and presiding over a meeting while he was still present among other violations from the AAC handbook.

Wynne said under his rules of ethics he had to get out of the middle of the disagreements and would no longer advise either side about the continual disagreement.

While Franklin celebrated the passage of the legislation, he advised in the email to fully anticipate Robinson's exercising the authority to veto. However, a response from Robinson simply read, "I'm seeking legal action regarding the matter."

JP Ted Harden responded to Franklin's celebratory letter informing him it takes two-thirds of the full Quorum Court, or nine justices, present to convene and entertain a full court meeting, and that any attempt with fewer members present would be invalided.

Franklin said Harden was incorrect and contended in order to open a meeting, a simple majority of the members of a public body, which was seven in their case, constitutes a quorum.

Due to Wynne removing himself from that matter, he said he had not looked into the alleged violations.

Attempts to call the AAC's office were unsuccessful.