LR whiffs on eclipse

In 2017, Casper, Wyo., a town a quarter the size of Little Rock, was in the line of totality for a full solar eclipse. City and community leaders pulled out all the stops in preparation for tens of thousands of expected visitors. Every Airbnb, VRBO, B&B, camping site, and hotel were booked a year in advance at premium prices. Restaurants were packed. Outdoor events, sidewalk art shows, and live music could be found in every corner of the town for days. It was a great party for all and a boon for the local economy.

Little Rock is one of only 10 Arkansas communities to be in the line of totality for the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse. What do our city leaders do? They vote to limit short-term rentals to 500 units and make a licensing process expensive. Other restrictions may yet be approved.

Why, Little Rock, why? You're not even on the Arkansas Department of Tourism's eclipse website while Jessieville and Dyess are front and center. The event could generate millions for local businesses and our city, which, by the way, badly needs the financial boost as well as a boost to our national standing as a safe and welcoming place for visitors.

Little Rock, are you really trying to earn the #Darkansas moniker? If so, you're doing a heck of a job of it.

MARTHA TAYLOR

Little Rock

Concerns about debt

Debt is debt. A person agrees to pay back the money they borrowed and was provided guidelines on how to do it. Why is there such a stink now over repaying it?

In my life, I've paid for my education, cars, houses, and many small loans. The basic premise of accounting is how much is 1+1. I believe that rule stands firm. If you went to school and college, you should have an idea of how to live within your means. For those of us that paid along the way, it is a good feeling to be debt-free. If you planned poorly, you still have obligations.

I fail to see why the federal government keeps coming up with unaffordable debt relief. The country is up to its eyeballs in debt and yet more freebies are wanted. We have things that need repair, and the environment is a problem and needs money.

I know where I want to see money go; how about you? No one ever said life was easy, and it is especially true today.

ROBERT SPENCER

North Little Rock

Scribbling in the dirt

I did not graduate from a prestigious religious university, but I do remember Jesus doing something similar to chalk drawings when he scribbled in the dirt (we know not what) while the mob was considering the fate of the adulteress. In both instances, at the next rain all of the images are gone.

We all need to draw with chalk or scribble in the dirt more.

STAN McPIKE

Jonesboro

Holding accountable

Edward Chevallier thinks news of Burisma should get equal time with the indictment coverage of an ex-president whose misdeeds and shady activity stained and disgraced the office of POTUS. Also, his other silly comparisons are beyond ridiculous.

In the unlikely event Chevallier actually watched any of the 291 minutes he described in his “news graphic,” a particular name would have stood out. Meet special prosecutor Jack Smith. The worst nightmare of an elusive fugitive of the law. By the way, sir, Smith does not investigate misdemeanors.

Thanks to Smith’s meticulous investigation and resulting grand jury indictment, Donald J. Trump, a lifelong con artist and serial liar, is to be held accountable and stand trial for criminal felony charges. He will get his day in court, but has a revolving door of lawyers. Unfortunately for Trump, lawyers (and anyone interested) can read the indictment.

The 37 felony charges, with more to come (Jan. 6 insurrection and election interference in Georgia and elsewhere), have emboldened several primary challengers. Sensing cracks in the orange veneer, they are starting to see Trump as the flawed gangster he is, but don’t know how to tactfully leverage his dilemma to their advantage. Diss the Don and you alienate the base. Other courters of the cult defend Trump and promise a full pardon! Republican voters desperately looking for change have a discombobulated field of hopefuls in a Catch-22.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump feels the squeeze of justice closing in, and defiant belligerence, childish name-calling, and ridiculous lies are his constant response. Strange indeed, but many Americans still rally behind this man and his boorish behavior.

Why anyone would proudly and publicly announce renewed support and board the “Trump Train” again is baffling to me, but it’s their privilege to express. However, Edward, don’t get too giddy over your latest little “toot toot” train ride. Another derailment would require adaptation to a new version of alternative reality.

ROGER MARSH

Little Rock

Essential difference

When I was just a kid, I asked my mother, “What’s the difference between a Democrat and a Republican?” She said, “The Republicans are for the rich people, and the Democrats are for the poor.” It would appear that is still the case today.

BOB HARRISON

Little Rock

Ominous statement

When Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed her former campaign adviser and chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party to fill the vacancy on the Arkansas Supreme Court created by the death of Justice Robin Wynne, a longtime Democrat, she boasted that “this is the first time the Arkansas Supreme Court will have a conservative majority.” She added ominously, “I know it will have the same effect on our state as it has had on our country.” Uh-oh.

EUGENE BRAMBLETT

Camden