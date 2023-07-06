Little Rock designer Korto Momolu returns to ‘Project Runway’





Little Rock fashion designer Korto Momolu is back on Bravo's "Project Runway."

The fan favorite and Season 5 runner up has returned with 19 other "Runway" all-stars for Season 20, which debuted June 14 and finds contestants competing for a $250,000 grand prize. Episode six, "Seeing Red," airs at 7 p.m. today.

Momulu, a native of Liberia and mother of two, says the travails of the pandemic affected her creativity and played a role in her decision to participate in the show, in which designers are given challenges and a strict time limit each episode to create unique fashions.

"After