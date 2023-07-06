Sections
TELEVISION

Little Rock designer Korto Momolu returns to ‘Project Runway’

by Sean Clancy | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Little Rock fashion designer Korto Momolu works on a dress for “Coronation Day,” an episode in Season 20 of “Project Runway” on Bravo. Momolu, who first competed on the show in Season 5Five, is part of an cast of all-star “Project Runway” contestants this season. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Zach Dilgard/Bravo)


Little Rock fashion designer Korto Momolu is back on Bravo's "Project Runway."

The fan favorite and Season 5 runner up has returned with 19 other "Runway" all-stars for Season 20, which debuted June 14 and finds contestants competing for a $250,000 grand prize. Episode six, "Seeing Red," airs at 7 p.m. today.

Momulu, a native of Liberia and mother of two, says the travails of the pandemic affected her creativity and played a role in her decision to participate in the show, in which designers are given challenges and a strict time limit each episode to create unique fashions.

"After

