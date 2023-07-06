Police beat: Little Rock man faces charges after shooting fireworks at police

Fireworks aimed at officers, police say

Little Rock police early Wednesday morning arrested a man who they say was shooting fireworks at a police vehicle and tried to ditch a stolen gun when officers pursued him, according to an arrest report.

Around 1:20 a.m., officers patrolling in the area of the gas station at 5103 Asher Avenue spotted a man later identified as Sayveon Lambert, 23, of Little Rock shoot "a large firework" at their patrol vehicle, the report states.

Police turned around and saw Lambert shoot a second large firework out of a tube at them, prompting them to pursue Lambert on foot.

During the chase, officers said they saw Lambert throw away a gun in a field, and when police recovered that weapon they discovered it had been reported stolen.

Lambert had many active warrants out, the report states, and he was held in the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday facing two felony charges of aggravated assault and one of theft by receiving as well as a misdemeanor fleeing charge, jail records showed.