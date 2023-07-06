Little Rock police name victim in fatal Tuesday night shooting

Little Rock police on Thursday identified the man killed at an apartment complex on Baseline Road on Tuesday night.

Jalen Johnson, 26, died of his wounds at the scene, according to police.

Officers around 10:36 p.m. Tuesday responded to the Pine Plaza apartments on 3801 Baseline Road, about 3 miles east-southeast of the Interstate 30 interchange with South University Avenue. Police had gotten a call from a man who said he shot someone in self-defense, according to a police incident report.

At the scene, police located the shooting victim, later identified as Johnson, on the second-floor walkway.

Detectives arrested Ollie Jones, 39, of Little Rock on a first-degree murder charge, the incident report states. Jones, who lives at the apartments, was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday in lieu of a $100,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.