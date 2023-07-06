Little Rock teen sentenced to 8 years for break-in, role in 2 shootings

A Little Rock teenager shot during a car burglary last year has accepted an eight-year prison sentence for the break-in as well as for his role in a 2021 shooting that wounded a 17-year-old girl and another shooting about nine months later in which the home of his girlfriend, also 17, was shot up.

Terrion Earnez Parker, who turns 19 at the end of the month, pleaded guilty Friday to committing a terroristic act, aggravated assault, two counts of breaking or entering and four counts of theft, charges that together carry a maximum 62 years in prison, in exchange for the eight-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson.

Under conditions of his plea agreement, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Rafael Gallaher and defense attorney Lori Listopad, Parker's prison sentence will be followed by a two-year suspended sentence.

Parker has been jailed since his most recent arrest in July 2022 after being shot in the stomach by the owner of a car police say Parker and his older brother were breaking into on Laver Circle in the middle of the night, about two weeks before Parker's 18th birthday.

The owner, Andre Walker, 58, had returned fire after he was shot in the left leg while confronting four strangers getting into his car, according to police reports. The four got away, taking Walker's gun with them.

Police searching the neighborhood found the seriously wounded Parker and his brother Akemeyan Milek Parker, 20, of North Little Rock in a car driven by their mother. Officers arrested the brothers after finding Walker's gun in a backpack next to Akemeyan Parker, police reports show.

Investigators subsequently linked the brothers to two other car break-ins in the Laver Circle neighborhood about that same time: the theft of a gun on Butterfly Cove and a cellphone on 10 Evert Court, court filings show. The elder brother is scheduled to stand trial in November on charges of first-degree battery, three counts of theft and four counts each of breaking or entering.

The first-degree battery charge against Terrion Parker was dropped as part of his plea deal, but in court filings his brother contends the evidence that the younger Parker shot the man is stronger against Terrion Parker because a shell casing found at the scene has been matched to the terroristic act case against the younger Parker.

When he was shot, Terrion Parker had been out on bond for about four months following his December terroristic-act arrest for shooting into the Comstock Road home of his 17-year-old girlfriend on the day after Thanksgiving 2021.

According to police reports, the girl told police she saw Parker drive up and open fire on the residence, with police finding bullet strikes on the family's Chevrolet Tahoe in the carport. Investigators also found evidence that a bullet had struck the home near where a surveillance camera, which recorded the gunfire, had been mounted.

The girl told police Parker had gotten mad at her because she had "liked" another boy's post on Instagram. She said Parker had called her to come outside or "he was going to act up on her street."

She went outside and saw Parker get out of a car armed with a laser-sight equipped pistol. The girl said she ran inside as the shooting started.

Parker has been in trouble with the law since he was 16 and the youngest of six teens arrested in connection with a February 2021 shootout at the Otter Creek Homeowners Association clubhouse on Otter Creek Parkway where a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg.

Parker was arrested a month later after investigators found surveillance video showing him carrying an AR15 rifle and participating in the gunfire, according to an arrest affidavit. Yahmahn Toney, then 19, was identified by police as the shooter who wounded the girl, Jakhia Williams.

Toney, who was on probation for theft by receiving and fleeing at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to first-degree battery in December in exchange for a 10-year sentence.

The victim had been at the clubhouse's adjoining apartments to fight another girl, drawing a crowd of about 25 to 40 high school age spectators, none of whom lived there, court filings show. Parker and the other four defendants were each charged with aggravated assault.

Security video shows Toney, Parker and their four co-defendants with guns. After Toney shot the girl, shattering her left thigh, the others opened fire on the crowd. Police would later find 33 shell casings at the scene. The girl's wounds required emergency surgery.

A third defendant, Kalon Davis of Little Rock, now 19, pleaded guilty last August to aggravated assault, in exchange for five years on probation. However, a probation revocation arrest warrant was issued in February after his probation officer reported Davis had never reported to probation like he was supposed to, court records show.

Jeffery Isaiah Moss, now 20, of Little Rock is awaiting trial. Arrested about a month after the shootout, he was first extradited to Tyler, Texas, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity for his role in car break-ins in that east Texas city. He was sentenced to five years on probation but was sentenced to four years in prison in May for violating his Texas probation. Parker had been charged in the same car break-ins but the charges were dropped.

Prison records show Moss is expected to be released next December. In Little Rock, he still faces breaking or entering charges stemming from arrests in June 2021 and last December.

Two of the other teens arrested in the Otter Creek shooting have since been linked to murders in Little Rock. The girl's cousin, 19-year-old Keaton Jamal McGee of Alexander, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the clubhouse shooting along with first-degree murder for killing a man, Deante Deshawn Smith of Forrest City, about six weeks later at the carnival at the Outlets of Little Rock mall. McGee is serving a 30-year sentence, which makes him eligible for parole in December 2042.

The final suspect, Davyon Lashun Roberts of Little Rock, was arrested in March 2021 about three weeks after turning 17. The judge transferred his case to juvenile court over the objections of prosecutors in September 2021.

By then, Little Rock police had charged Roberts with five counts of committing a terrorist act over accusations he engaged in a shootout with a man, 38-year-old Alvictor Denton, on Lark Place in July 2021. Denton was similarly arrested but the charges were dropped.

In January 2022, Roberts and 20-year-old Davareus Ramond Clark of Little Rock were charged with two counts each of capital murder over accusations they fatally shot 19-year-old Kenneth Wayne "KJ" West Jr. and 20-year-old Justice Juan Moore about a week before Christmas 2021.

Their bodies were found just before midnight in a stolen car abandoned at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock with detectives linking their deaths to a report of a shooting near the intersection of West 36th Street and John Barrow Road about 15 minutes earlier. Police found numerous rifle casings at the scene.

Surveillance video showed the car's unidentified driver and another man, later identified as 22-year-old Markeith Wilson, run from the car, leaving the vehicle running.

Police were able to gather surveillance video that led detectives to a possible suspect vehicle, a dark Ford Crown Victoria that investigators found a few hours later at the Alexander home of Keaton McGee, according to arrest affidavits.

After the car left that residence, police stopped the vehicle, discovering Roberts behind the wheel. During a search, Roberts dropped a Glock conversion device, also called a Glock switch, an illegal device used to adapt Glock handguns to fire like automatic weapons. Police found a Glock pistol in the car.

During questioning after cellphone records showed Roberts had been in the area of the slayings, Roberts told police he had been driving the car on John Barrow when his friends "DQ" and "Lil Harry" started shooting at another vehicle between them, the affidavit states.

Both men are jailed awaiting trial. The discovery of the Glock switch on Roberts led to his federal indictment for possession of a machine gun. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison last January.