Little Rock to hold 'Recycles Day' on July 8

Saturday is "Little Rock Recycles Day," the city announced on Thursday.

That day, the city's residents will be able to dispose of various materials at the Little Rock Zoo's east parking lot, at the intersection of Zoo Drive and South Monroe Street.

The event, sponsored by the City of Little Rock Sustainability Office, the Little Rock Zoo and Keep Little Rock Beautiful, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.

Items that can be dropped off include:

— Single-stream recyclables (plastic bottles and jugs, cardboard, paper, aluminum & steel cans)

— Plastic bags (and other soft plastic packaging like shrink wrap)

— Glass

— e-Waste (anything with a power cord, except refrigerators and window air conditioners)

— Bicycles

— Documents for shredding

— Household goods and textiles

"Little Rock Recycles Day" was previously held in April.