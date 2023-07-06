Man faces murder charge related to Fourth of July shooting in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested a man who faces a murder charge in connection to a shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex that left one person dead on the Fourth of July, according to a tweet from the department.

Officers responding around 10:36 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting at Pine Plaza Apartments, 3801 Baseline Road, located one person who died of gunshot wounds on the scene, the tweet said.

Detectives identified Ollie Jones, 39, of Little Rock as a suspect and Jones was arrested after questioning, a tweet stated Wednesday. Jones was being held in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday, an online inmate roster showed.

Police say Jones shot the victim multiple times after a physical altercation, according to an arrest report.

Authorities have yet to release any information about the victim.