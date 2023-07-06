Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Man faces murder charge related to Fourth of July shooting in Little Rock

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:10 a.m.

Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested a man who faces a murder charge in connection to a shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex that left one person dead on the Fourth of July, according to a tweet from the department.

Officers responding around 10:36 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting at Pine Plaza Apartments, 3801 Baseline Road, located one person who died of gunshot wounds on the scene, the tweet said.

Detectives identified Ollie Jones, 39, of Little Rock as a suspect and Jones was arrested after questioning, a tweet stated Wednesday. Jones was being held in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday, an online inmate roster showed.

Police say Jones shot the victim multiple times after a physical altercation, according to an arrest report.

Authorities have yet to release any information about the victim.

Print Headline: LR police make arrest in fatal shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT