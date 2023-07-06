A month ago, country superstar Morgan Wallen seemed sidelined. A vocal cord injury had benched him from his arena and stadium tour, and after a 12-week perch atop the Billboard album chart he had ceded No. 1 to Taylor Swift and the K-pop group Stray Kids. But Wallen didn't stay down for long. He returned to the stage in late June, and "One Thing at a Time," Wallen's latest streaming blockbuster, came back to No. 1 after two weeks in second place. It has stayed on top. This week, "One Thing" notches its 15th week at No. 1. Watch out, Adele, whose "21" was No. 1 for a total of 24 weeks in 2011 and 2012. In its latest week, "One Thing" had the equivalent of 110,500 sales in the United States, up slightly from the week before. That total includes 140 million streams and 4,500 copies sold as a complete package, according to tracking service Luminate. Since its release in March, Wallen's album has racked up the equivalent of just under 3 million sales and been streamed 3.5 billion times. The list of artists whom Wallen has blocked from No. 1 -- among them Metallica, Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan, Lana Del Rey and the K-pop acts Ateez, Seventeen, Agust D and Jimin -- now includes Young Thug and Peso Pluma, who released new albums last week.

The television actor Allison Mack, who pleaded guilty for her role in a sex-trafficking case tied to the cult-like group NXIVM, has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Mack, best known for her role as a young Superman's close friend on "Smallville," was sentenced to three years behind bars in 2021 after pleading guilty two years earlier to charges that she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Mack, 40, was released from a federal prison in Dublin, Calif., on Monday. Mack avoided a longer prison term by cooperating with federal authorities in their case against Raniere, who was ultimately sentenced to 120 years in prison after being convicted on sex-trafficking charges. Mack helped prosecutors mount evidence showing how Raniere created a secret society that included brainwashed women who were branded with his initials and forced to have sex with him. In addition to Mack, members of the group included an heiress to the Seagram's liquor fortune, Clare Bronfman; and a daughter of TV star Catherine Oxenberg of "Dynasty" fame. Mack would later repudiate Raniere and express "remorse and guilt" before her sentencing.