Naturals explode for nine-run second inning

SPRINGDALE -- Jeison Guzman hit a solo home run and an RBI triple in a huge nine-run second inning to help the Northwest Arkansas Naturals build a big lead and go on to an 11-7 win over the first-place Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals sent 15 batters to the plate and scored nine runs in the second to build a 9-1 lead against Travelers starter Emerson Hancock (9-3). Guzman drove in two, while Tyler Cropley and Jorge Bonifacio each drove in a run. Dylan Shrum added a two-run single and later in the inning was hit by a pitch to drive in another run. Peyton Wilson drove in one with a sacrifice fly. Guzman and Jimmy Govern both also had run-scoring triples.

The Travelers loaded the bases in the eighth and brought the tying run to the plate. But Andrew McInvale struck out Robbie Tenerowicz to end the inning.

Hancock, the No. 6 pick of the 2020 major draft out of the University of Georgia, came into the game leading all of Class AA baseball with nine wins, which was also tied for second in all of the minor leagues.

Northwest Arkansas reliever John McMillon (2-0) picked up the win. He pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out three.

Guzman finished 4 of 5, scoring 3 runs and driving in 2 as Northwest Arkansas finished with 11 hits.

The Travelers, the first-half champions in the Texas League North Division, came into the game having won 8 of 10.

In the first inning, Jonatan Clase doubled with one out, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Tenerowicz's single into left field to give the Travelers a 1-0 lead. But the Naturals bounced back with the their biggest inning of the season to take command.

Leo Rivas added a run-scoring single for Arkansas in the top of the fifth. Isiah Gilliam added a three-run homer, his 17th of the season, to pull Arkansas within 9-5 and chase Naturals starter Chandler Champlain.

Clase and Tenerowicz led the Travelers with two hits each. Clase scored three runs and drove in one. Gilliam drove in three runs.