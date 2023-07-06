ABF, Teamsters sign new labor agreement

ABF Freight of Fort Smith has reached a labor contract agreement with its employees who belong to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, both sides said Monday.

ABF is the largest subsidiary of Fort Smith-based shipping and logistics firm ArcBest. About 8,600 ABF employees belong to 137 local unions under the Teamsters umbrella.

The new, five-year contract gives union members a raise of $3.50 per hour that started on Saturday. That wage increase will rise to $6.50 per hour by the end of the five-year term.

Sean O'Brien, the Teamsters' general president and chairman of the Teamsters National Freight Industry Negotiating Committee, said on Monday that the new agreement "will serve as a model for the rest of the freight industry."

"The gains made at the table will be long-lasting and far-reaching," he said.

ABF Freight said in a statement that it's "business as usual" at the company, where negotiations continue for the last two supplements of the contract.

"ABF employees will continue to work under terms of the current contract during this process," the company said.

-- Serenah McKay

Application for covid farm aid ends July 14

The deadline for farmers to apply for additional financial relief for pandemic-related losses is July 14.

The Pandemic Assistance Relief Program builds upon older pandemic relief programs -- like the Coronavirus Food Assistance Programs, the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program, the Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program and the Emergency Relief Program of 2020 -- to help farmers recover from losses, according to a University of Arkansas System Cooperative Extension Service news release.

The program is part of the Consolidated Appropriation Act of 2021.

Producers or entities that took part in agricultural production in 2020 may apply. This includes cattle feeder operations. Producers must also demonstrate a loss of at least 15% in allowable gross revenue for 2020 compared to 2018 or 2019, the release said.

Information on eligibility requirements can be found at farmers.gov or by visiting local Farm Service Agency offices.

-- Cristina LaRue

Arkansas Index falls 7.22, ends at 831.90

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 831.90 down 7.22.

"U.S. equities dropped early in the session following weak Chinese economic data but subsequently recovered to close moderately lower despite increased conviction for a July interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve following release of minutes from the June meeting," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.