BASEBALL

Cordero suspended

New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for violating the sport's domestic violence policy. Major League Baseball said the 31-year-old Dominican right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season's final 76 games and the postseason. He loses $309,677 in pay. Asked if he would welcome Cordero back on the team, New York captain Aaron Judge told reporters: "I think that's a ways away. I'm not sure. I'll have a better answer for you when the season's over." Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said Cordero told him about the investigation "a couple days ago" and that he doesn't have any details about the investigation or suspension. Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees' Class AAA team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB's discipline and "there is no justification for domestic violence."

Trout undergoes wrist surgery

All-Star center fielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels had surgery on his fractured left wrist, two days after he was injured while fouling off a pitch. Manager Phil Nevin said the surgery went well and that Trout felt great. No timetable was given on Trout's return, but recovery for the injury he suffered is generally several weeks. Trout, a three-time American League MVP, was selected to his 11th All-Star team on Sunday and 10th straight as a starter. He is hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI. Meanwhile, two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup as the designated hitter a day after coming out the game in the sixth inning due to a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Ohtani said he's not planning on pitching in the All-Star game next week and it remains to be seen whether he'll DH for the American League.

Davis sprained knee

The Miami Marlins placed center fielder Jonathan Davis (Camden/University of Central Arkansas) on the injured list with a right knee sprain a day after he was carted off the field in a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Davis dived as he attempted to catch Tommy Edman's deep drive with one out in the fifth inning Tuesday. He briefly had the ball in his glove but lost possession as he rolled on the warning track and immediately started favoring his knee. Davis was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday. Miami placed him on the 10-day injured list and recalled utility player Garrett Hampson from Class AAA Jacksonville. Davis, 31m acquired from Detroit on May 22, figured to get extended time in center field after starter Jazz Chisholm Jr. was placed on the injured list Monday because of a left oblique strain. Davis also stepped in for Chisholm while he was sidelined with a turf toe injury last month. Miami continues a seven-game homestand Wednesday with third game of a four-game series against the Cardinals.

Robert commits to Derby

Chicago White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. plans to participate in baseball's Home Run Derby in Seattle on Monday. Robert made the announcement on Instagram, with a highlight video and a caption saying "The Panther is ready for the Home Run Derby! #homerunderby2023." Robert will now be participating in another showcase event after being selected to his first All-Star team. He was second in the American League behind Shohei Ohtani with 25 home runs to go with a .276 average and 49 RBI.

Greinke goes on IL

Kansas City Royals right-hander Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder tendinitis. Discomfort in his last start, one where he gave up six runs over 5 1/3 innings of work, prompted him to leave the game early. Royals Manager Matt Quatraro said the team is confident the injury is minor and hopeful Greinke will only miss one turn with the All-Star break approaching next week. Right-hander Dylan Coleman was recalled from Class AAA Omaha to take Greinke's roster spot. The Royals will need to insert someone into the rotation for Greinke on Sunday. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, who has been out with facial fractures since taking a line drive off his face on May 7, is a possibility to come off the injured list and start at Cleveland, Quatraro said. Otherwise, they could make it a bullpen game.

BASKETBALL

Giannis had knee surgery

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had surgery on his left knee during the offseason, but the two-time MVP should be ready for training camp, Milwaukee Coach Adrian Griffin said Wednesday. Griffin said after a practice with the Bucks' summer league team that Antetokounmpo had a "routine" procedure. It's unclear whether the surgery will prevent Antetokounmpo from playing for Greece in the World Cup, which begins Aug. 25. Antetokounmpo finished third in MVP voting last season. He averaged a career-high 31.1 points along with 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 63 games. Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks post the NBA's best regular-season record before their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat. Eleven of the games he missed over the course of the season were due to what the team described as left knee soreness.